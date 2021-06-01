Viral TikTok Account Reveals Extreme Crime Scene Cleanup (We Dare You Not to Puke)
TikTok is like a clearinghouse of people with odd professions. From weathermen to morticians, the social media platform gives users an inside look at other people’s careers. But one job we won’t be pivoting towards anytime soon is extreme crime scene cleanup.
If you have a penchant for all things underbelly – and you can stomach it – you’ll want to check out Spaulding Decon’s viral TikTok account @crimescenecleaning. It features the nitty-gritty aftermath of murder, suicide, and other criminal exploits.
One video shows a couch stained and losing its upholstery after a dead body decomposed on it for two weeks.
@crimescenecleaningSKIN PT 1/2 ##spauldingdecon ##biohazardcleanup ##bio ##cleaningtok ##crimescenecleaning ##crimescenecleanup ##biohazard♬ Super Mario 64 (Main Theme) – Tony Brattoli
This homicide scene — in which four roommates got into a dispute and two ended up dead from gunshot wounds — sat around for a year before the cleaning service got the call.
@crimescenecleaning
##crimescenecleaning ##crimescenecleanup ##crimetok ##crimetiktok ##cleaningtiktok ##spauldingdecon ##crimejunkie ##biohazardcleanup ##bio
This one featured a man who committed suicide by cutting his own throat with a machete – and then walked around the house until he bled out.
@crimescenecleaningTW These can be some of the hardest cases to deal with ##crimescenecleaning ##crimescenecleanup ##spauldingdecon ##fyp ##biohazard♬ nobody by mitski – have a nice day <3
Another case involved a domestic violence dispute and a police standoff so intense that officers had to fire tear gas into the home.
@crimescenecleaningTW: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ##spauldingdecon ##crimescenecleaning ##crimetok ##crimetiktok ##crimejunkie ##teargas ##fyp ##foryoupage♬ Quirky – Oleg Kirilkov
Even the non-crime videos are guaranteed to make you queasy. This one shows the chaos a hoarder left behind after only two months in residence.
@crimescenecleaningYT: Crime Scene Cleaning ##cleaningtiktok ##crimescenecleaning ##spauldingdecon ##hoardingcleanup ##hoard ##hoarding ##crimetok ##fyp♬ WHOLE LOTTA MONEY – Bïa
This one will make you rethink how often you clean your fridge. (Hint: it’s probably not often enough.)
@crimescenecleaningForbidden Rice in a forbidden fridge ##cleaningtiktok ##crimescenecleaning ##fyp ##foryoupage ##hoarding ##hoardershouse ##OneStepCloser♬ Nope – Maniac Lok
Just thinking about being the person who has to clean up these disgusting messes is enough to make you appreciate your boring desk job a whole lot more!
Cover Photo: @crimescenecleanup (TikTok)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Billie Eilish Brings Blonde Bombshell Energy to British Vogue Cover (Move Over, Marilyn Monroe)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Megan Fox Wraps Her Legs and Lips Around Machine Gun Kelly, Meanwhile We Wrap Our Lips Around Another Cheeseburger
Read more here.
Photo: Chris Unger / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Britney Spears’ Strange Sandwich Tutorial Shows She Doesn’t Know Her Nuts (But At Least Nobody Is Taking Them From Her)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
4/10
George Clooney Hilariously Fan Boys Over Brad Pitt For Charity Video
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
-
5/10
Mark Wahlberg Reveals 20-Pound Weight Gain, Finally Looks Like the Rest of Us
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
6/10
Will Smith Admits ‘I’m in the Worst Shape of My Life’ in Dad Bod Instagram Pic
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
7/10
Viral TikTok of Adam Sandler Hilariously Waitlisted at IHOP by Server Who Doesn’t Recognize Him (Or Totally Recognized the Guy Who Made All Those Bad Movies)
Read more here.
Photo: TikTok
8/10
Adam Sandler Hilariously Responds to Viral IHOP Video in ‘For the Record’ Tweet
Read more here.
Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Justin Bieber’s Ugly-Ass Dreadlocks Are Back (And Other Celebs Who Never Should Have Tried This Trend)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
10/10
‘How I Met Your Mother’ Jokes That Won’t Land In Hilary Duff’s Sequel Series ‘How I Met Your Father’
Read more here.
Photo: 20th Century Fox Television/Gotham (Getty Images)