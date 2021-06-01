Viral TikTok Account Reveals Extreme Crime Scene Cleanup (We Dare You Not to Puke)

TikTok is like a clearinghouse of people with odd professions. From weathermen to morticians, the social media platform gives users an inside look at other people’s careers. But one job we won’t be pivoting towards anytime soon is extreme crime scene cleanup.

If you have a penchant for all things underbelly – and you can stomach it – you’ll want to check out Spaulding Decon’s viral TikTok account @crimescenecleaning. It features the nitty-gritty aftermath of murder, suicide, and other criminal exploits.

One video shows a couch stained and losing its upholstery after a dead body decomposed on it for two weeks.

This homicide scene — in which four roommates got into a dispute and two ended up dead from gunshot wounds — sat around for a year before the cleaning service got the call.

This one featured a man who committed suicide by cutting his own throat with a machete – and then walked around the house until he bled out.

Another case involved a domestic violence dispute and a police standoff so intense that officers had to fire tear gas into the home.

Even the non-crime videos are guaranteed to make you queasy. This one shows the chaos a hoarder left behind after only two months in residence.

This one will make you rethink how often you clean your fridge. (Hint: it’s probably not often enough.)

Just thinking about being the person who has to clean up these disgusting messes is enough to make you appreciate your boring desk job a whole lot more!

Cover Photo: @crimescenecleanup (TikTok)

