Funniest Tweets Blaming Joe Biden For Chick-Fil-A Sauce Shortage as Rumors Swirl He’s a Carl’s Jr. Guy

by Mandatory Editors

Chick-fil-A is making headlines again but this time it’s not for having dead rodents in their sandwiches. (We know, we’re surprised too.)

After announcing a limit on how many sauce packets customers could have with their order, the fast-food franchise is front and center in a global conspiracy that goes all the way to the top.

At least that’s according to some Republicans who figured out a way to use the sauce packet shortage of 2021 to blame President Biden in a beautiful display of idiocy.

Despite Chick-fil-A issuing a completely bland and flavorless statement citing supply chain difficulties (with no mention of Biden or any dark power conspiracy), Senator Ted Cruz quickly linked the two with this Tweet:

Another man pushing the scandal is Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, whose re-election campaign is hinging on his constituents donating money to stop Biden from ever perpetrating another sauce shortage again. We never thought we’d say this, but American politics has somehow gotten wackier since a failed reality star left the White House.

By now you would think Republicans would have heard of a little thing called Covid-19 and the factory closures and shipping delays it has caused. One mental leap right-wingers could have made, instead of claiming Biden masterminded a sauce shortage, is to link a yearlong global pandemic with supply chain issues.

Not shockingly, many on Twitter were quick to jump on the Biden-bashing bandwagon. Understandably, those people were blinded by the sheer anxiety caused by a lack of dipping sauce for their spicy nuggets. As a matter close to all of our hearts, we get it.

But when tweets surfaced explaining Chick-fil-A’s secret sauce is nothing more than a combination of Ranch, honey mustard, and BBQ sauce, we realized the whole thing was just a simple case of First World Problems: Sauce Packets Edition.

Dry chicken tenders aside, it’s great to see Mr. Cruz and company are showing no signs of slowing down the Twitter antics. After all, someone has to fill the void Trump left behind. Check out our favorite Twitter reactions below to get a taste of The Great Sauce Shortage of 2021.

