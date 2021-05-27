Funniest Tweets Blaming Joe Biden For Chick-Fil-A Sauce Shortage as Rumors Swirl He’s a Carl’s Jr. Guy

Chick-fil-A is making headlines again but this time it’s not for having dead rodents in their sandwiches. (We know, we’re surprised too.)

After announcing a limit on how many sauce packets customers could have with their order, the fast-food franchise is front and center in a global conspiracy that goes all the way to the top.

At least that’s according to some Republicans who figured out a way to use the sauce packet shortage of 2021 to blame President Biden in a beautiful display of idiocy.

Despite Chick-fil-A issuing a completely bland and flavorless statement citing supply chain difficulties (with no mention of Biden or any dark power conspiracy), Senator Ted Cruz quickly linked the two with this Tweet:

Joe Biden is destroying America. https://t.co/0G1zpgS2ax — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 12, 2021

Another man pushing the scandal is Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, whose re-election campaign is hinging on his constituents donating money to stop Biden from ever perpetrating another sauce shortage again. We never thought we’d say this, but American politics has somehow gotten wackier since a failed reality star left the White House.

By now you would think Republicans would have heard of a little thing called Covid-19 and the factory closures and shipping delays it has caused. One mental leap right-wingers could have made, instead of claiming Biden masterminded a sauce shortage, is to link a yearlong global pandemic with supply chain issues.

Not shockingly, many on Twitter were quick to jump on the Biden-bashing bandwagon. Understandably, those people were blinded by the sheer anxiety caused by a lack of dipping sauce for their spicy nuggets. As a matter close to all of our hearts, we get it.

But when tweets surfaced explaining Chick-fil-A’s secret sauce is nothing more than a combination of Ranch, honey mustard, and BBQ sauce, we realized the whole thing was just a simple case of First World Problems: Sauce Packets Edition.

Dry chicken tenders aside, it’s great to see Mr. Cruz and company are showing no signs of slowing down the Twitter antics. After all, someone has to fill the void Trump left behind. Check out our favorite Twitter reactions below to get a taste of The Great Sauce Shortage of 2021.

Chick Fil a giving me one sauce for the two twelve count meals I ordered was my breaking point 😀 — Sydney Robles 🐉 (@sydneyrobless) May 21, 2021

Max pain is chick fil a running out of sauce so it’s been a real bad week for everyone — Juice (@juicecrypt0) May 23, 2021

Our bottle of Chick-fil-A sauce is almost running out 💔 pic.twitter.com/s4Tmwef140 — Oi (@ballin_jan11) May 25, 2021

People laughed when we hung unto our extra Chick-fil-a sauce. Well, who's laughing now? WHO'S LAUGHING NOW?!?!? https://t.co/VwWuRbFLaM pic.twitter.com/38HPeA74dN — Jamie 💉💉 (@jrtoastyman) May 15, 2021

Not to be dramatic, but buying my own tub of Chick-fil-A sauce is the greatest thing I have ever done. pic.twitter.com/MwlYCHnekq — Cassie Calvert (@cassie_calvert) May 25, 2021

Had late night McDonald’s nuggets with Chick-fil-A sauce. Felt wrong but tasted good. — Jerry Serrano (@MusicaSerrano) May 22, 2021

I really wanna go to Chick-fil-A but they talkin bout a sauce shortage and that don’t sit right wit my spirit pic.twitter.com/duHgeqr2Uc — Mr. Perfect (@Fly_Nobe) May 25, 2021

it’s totally normal to pregame book club with Chick-fil-A sauce. — D (@dkn33c) May 25, 2021

Chick fil A sauce on pizza rolls hits different. — Jon Corral (@Jon_Corral) May 21, 2021

Would choose having a gas shortage over a Chick-fil-A sauce shortage ANY DAY — Lauren (@laurenbernard67) May 20, 2021

i always keep an emergency chick fil a sauce in my bag bc u never fucking know. — cc (@cctheescholar) May 19, 2021

Chick fil a sauce supply is now the new metric to measure economic success https://t.co/5rwn47PmwA — Robert Scherer (@rescherer7) May 19, 2021

Pretty sure I can retire by selling this bottle during a Chick-Fil-A Sauce shortage pic.twitter.com/MuvWCtwa2B — Clem (@TheClemReport) May 25, 2021

No governor of mine is going to suffer the pain of a Chick-fil-A sauce famine….not on my watch! #WeWillGetThroughThisTogether pic.twitter.com/9AZgtARTff — Rep. Monroe Nichols (@Monichols) May 18, 2021

Y’all niggas was investing in crypto while i was investing in something bigger pic.twitter.com/w1tJNl6i1S — temi ⛹🏿 (@drippyxxdrank) May 19, 2021

Cover Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

1/12 Kim Kardashian Posts ‘Single and Ready’ Workout Bikini Photo With Platinum Hair, It Doesn’t Make Sense and We Don’t Care Click here for more weird news. Photo: Instagram

2/12 Meanwhile in New York: Teacher Sucked Man’s Nipples During Zoom Class, A Lesson No Student Will Ever Forget Click here for more weird news. Photo: 1001nights (Getty Images)



3/12 Sex Doll Rants About Human Race ‘Shitshow,’ Watch Her Shame You Just Like Real Girlfriend Would! Click here for more weird news. Photo: New York Post / Newsflare

4/12 Meanwhile in Hawaii: Viral Video Shows Girl Battling Shark and Miraculously Surviving, Our Pants However Did Not Fare Well in the End Click here for more weird news. Photo: Martin Barraud (Getty Images)



5/12 Jeff Bezos’ Mid-Life Crisis Looks Amazing In the Form of New $500 Million Superyacht Click here for more weird news. Photo: PAWAN SHARMA (Getty Images)

6/12 People Would Rather Browse Their Dream Homes Than Have Sex, Survey Shows Binging Zillow Is the New YouPorn Click here for more weird news. Photo: Portra (Getty Images)



7/12 Study Finds Top Dealbreaker for Relationships Is Something Your Credit Card Can Help With If You Miss Being Single (And You’re Ready to Post-Pandemic Mingle) Click here for more weird news. Photo: pixelfit (Getty Images)

8/12 ‘Sexy Hunter’ Model on OnlyFans Poses With Dead Exotic Animals, Claims Her Kills Are a Form of ‘Conservation’ Click here for more weird news. Photo: @michaelkashuntingwild (Instagram)



9/12 TikTok Bloating Video of Girl Before and After Eating Shows Some Women Really Do Get Us Click here for more weird news. Photo: TikTok

10/12 Meanwhile in Missouri: Couple Finds Live Bomb in Backyard, First Post-Pandemic Party Looks to Be a Bang Click here for more weird news. Photo: Pamela Coffey



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested After Stealing 2 Police Cruisers in Wild Car Chase (Says If You Love What You Do, You’ll Never Have to Lease a Car) Click here for more weird news. Photo: New York Post

12/12 Meanwhile in Maryland: Arsonist Watches DIY Housefire With Roommate Inside From Comfort of Lawnchair, Likely a Dishwasher Disagreement That Went Up in Flames (Video) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.