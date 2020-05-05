Chick-fil-A Introduces Meal Kits, Guaranteeing We’ll Never Leave Home Again

In the era of coronavirus quarantine, meal kits are the new dining out. They let us eat delicious food we wouldn’t normally have access to with minimal effort. While most meal kits have an angle, whether it’s healthy, vegan, gluten-free, or organic food, there haven’t been a lot of options for those of us who (let’s be honest) don’t give AF about nutrition and just want to have a party in our mouths with some comfort food. That is, until now. Chick-fil-A is rolling out meal kits this month, with about half of its locations participating.

The fast-food restaurant actually tried this idea out back in 2018, when meal kits were trending but not as essential as they’ve become in our current shelter-in-place society. Now, they’re sure to find a captive (and famished) audience as we exhaust all our homemade recipes and the menus of our favorite take-out haunts.

Rather than require a subscription, Chick-fil-A’s meal kits will be available for pick-up or delivery whenever you want ’em, though only in one variety: chicken Parmesan. The kit provides two breaded, grilled, or spicy chicken filets, plus marinara sauce, cheese, and a side of creamy garlic and lemon pasta.

Cover Photo: Chick-fil-A

Photo: Chick-fil-A

Everything is pre-cooked, so all you have to do is reheat it. At $14.99 to feed two people, the price is right, too. So what are you clucking waiting for? Let’s get cooking.

Avoiding the quarantine 15: Mood-Boosting Foods That Also Stave Off the Muffin Tops

MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS:

1/10 Inventive Beer Tap Customizes Alcohol Levels So We’ll Be Just as Drunk But Have to Pee More Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

2/10 All Aboard the Booze Train: An Illinois Lawmaker Wants to Make Drinking on the ‘L’ Officially Legal Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Johannes Hicks / EyeEm (Getty Images)

3/10 McDonald’s Fast-Food Scented Candles Smell Like Your Lowest Self-Esteem, Only Matter of Time Before You Try to Eat One, Too Get more food and drink news here. Photo: McDonald's

4/10 Strange Brews: Woman Pees Alcohol Without Ever Drinking Get more food and drink news here. Photo: David Woolley (Getty Images)



5/10 ‘Lord of the Rings’ Pop-Up Bar Should Make a Night of Drinking Feel Like a Lifetime Get more food and drink news here. Photo: New Line Cinema

6/10 Mayonnaise Slices Perfect Example of How a Nightmare Becomes a Night Terror, Maintains Grossest Condiment Status By Far Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Carlos Davila (Getty Images)

7/10 Court Rules Jager Logo Isn’t Offensive to Christians, Only the Drink Is to People With Taste Buds Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Jagermeister

8/10 Flagship February: Finish Off the Short Month With a Quick Sip of the Best Flagship Beers Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Anchiy (Getty Images)



9/10 New Batman Restaurant Puts the ‘Ham’ Back in Gotham Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Warner Bros

10/10 Beer Science: Brewery Uses Spent Grain to Treat Town’s Filthy Drinking Water Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

Mandatory Good News: 10 Stories of Local Restaurants Feeding People for Free

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.