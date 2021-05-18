Meanwhile in California: Man Uses $5 Million in Covid Relief Money to Fund Lavish Vacations, Books First Class Ticket to Elite Circle of Hell

When it comes to assholes, douchebags, and jerks, who takes the cake? Probably the guy who used $5 million in Covid relief money to fund his lavish vacations while amassing a collection of luxury cars.

Orange County triple threat Mustafa Qadiri obtained a small fortune in Paycheck Protection Program money last year for four businesses that didn’t really exist. The funds, which came as low-interest loans often converted into grants, were meant for small business owners with a staff of 500 or less. But Mr. Qadiri, bootstrapping son-of-a-gun that he is, had other plans.

Using a fake identity and paper companies including All American Lending Inc., All American Capital Holdings Inc., RadMediaLab Inc., and Ad Blot Inc. Qadiri was able to bathe himself in serious cash flow. After altering bank accounts and fake tax returns, the entrepreneur became an overnight millionaire, splurging on first-class vacations, two Ferraris, a Lamborghini, and Bentley.

Over the past year, the government has paid out close to 800 billion dollars in PPP loans. During that time, the smell of what appeared (to some) to be free money has lured plenty of unscrupulous shysters to the table. In California alone, an estimated $11 billion in federal funds have been fraudulently obtained.

But thankfully, those champagne-popping chickens are coming home to roost. After surrendering himself to authorities, Qadiri is now being held on $100,000 bail.

It’s a shame Qadiri’s millions in stolen assets have been frozen by the feds, otherwise, he could already be back at home using selfies of his seized Ferraris to get laid on Tinder. But don’t mourn Qadiri’s crumbling love life just yet. Never forget there’ll be plenty of action for the fancy man in the Big Pokey.

Cover Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

1/12 Woman Joins OnlyFans After Boyfriend Calls Her Unattractive, Makes $45K a Month (Getting Rich Is the Best Revenge) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Instagram

2/12 10 Years From Now: Anything You Can Do, Sex Dolls Will Soon Do Better Click here for more weird news. Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff (Getty Images)



3/12 Penises Are Getting Smaller Due to Pollution, Study Says ‘Yeah That Excuse Should Work Awhile For Ya’ Click here for more weird news. Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

4/12 Naked Woman Pulled From Sewer After Being Trapped 3 Weeks, Some People Will Do Anything For a Vacation These Days Click here for more weird news. Photo: DELRAYBEACHFIRERESCUE/FACEBOOK



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Mother and Daughter Rig Homecoming Queen Election, That’s Going to Make For Some Awkward Yearbook Messages Click here for more weird news. Photo: Jupiterimages (Getty Images)

6/12 Meanwhile in China: City Bans Stripping Game For Newlyweds, Begging the Question ‘What Is a Reception Now?’ Click here for more weird news. Photo: ViewStock (Getty Images)



7/12 15 Best Twitter Reactions to Hunter Biden Admitting He Smoked Parmesan Cheese Click here for more weird news. Photo: Handout (Getty Images)

8/12 The Matt Gaetz Guide to Acing Your Sexual Misconduct Quiz While Looking Like a Groundhog Click here for more weird news. Photo: Pool (Getty Images)



9/12 Meanwhile in Iceland: People Are Roasting Marshmallows Over Hot Lava, Jealous Americans Now Want Their Own Erupting Volcano Click here for more weird news. Photo: JEREMIE RICHARD (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Vegas: Model Brain-Damaged After Eating Pretzel Awarded $29.5 Million (But Did the Prosecutor Check to See If She Wasn’t Damaged the Evening Prior?) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Beck Starr / Contributor (Getty Images)



11/12 Tattoo Studio Specializes in Disappearing Ink, Perfect Solution For That Tramp Stamp You’ve Been Debating Click here for more weird news. Photo: travenian (Getty Images)

12/12 The Mandatory Guide to the Downward Spiral of Trump’s New Gig Life Click here for more weird news. Photo: James Devaney (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.