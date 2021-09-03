Meanwhile in Wisconsin: School Rejects Universal Free Lunches, That’ll Teach Them Health and American History All at Once

What makes kids more spoiled than anything in the world? Obviously, free food from a suburban public school, dished onto a brown plastic tray by a hair-netted lunch lady.

This is exactly why the Waukesha School District has officially voted to reject the universal free lunch program implemented to help families survive during the pandemic. Because now that the pandemic is 100 percent over and everything in the world has gone back to normal, it’s time the lunch program did the same

Sure, the free lunch program is funded by the Department of Agriculture, so there’s no pecuniary downside to continuing with the program. But board member Karin Rajnicek wisely pointed out that kids and families would “become spoiled” if the program were to continue, and so she, along with her circle of shrews roundly voted it down.

And Rajnicek has a point here. Kids trying to eat food has become a widespread epidemic, with the majority of children now requesting at least three meals a day (plus snacks).

With the child hunger rate in Waukesha rising and many families struggling under the weight of Covid outbreaks and inflation, the best way to teach these young folks about life in the real world is to withhold bananas, bulk spaghetti, and tiny bags of milk.

It’s the perfect training ground for when drought and food scarcity invariably make intermittent fasting not just the health trend of today but the survival tool of tomorrow.

Weirdly, Waukesha County is the only school district in the entire state of Wisconsin to dismantle the universal free lunch program. But in the end, it didn’t last.

After feeling pressure from parents around the county, the school board voted this week to reinstate the lunch program by a narrow margin of 5:4. Shame. How are these kids going to do well in school now that they’re all nourished and stuff? Oh well, there’s always next year.

