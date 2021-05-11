Fun / Culture

TikTokers Are Sharing Cheat Codes to Unlock the Power of the Universe, and It’s Plum Hilarious

by Mandatory Editors

From disruptors of the social order to throwers of pandemic parties, TikTokers have been accused of many things. Now we can finally add masters of the universe to the list.

Every generation is guilty of looking for shortcuts to success. The Boomers had cheap college and upward mobility. Gen X had The Secret. And TikTokers have what is known as Grabovoi codes. All these shortcuts share a common thread: Manifestation.

The act of visualizing something in order to attract it to your little corner of the universe is nothing new. Be it love, fame, fortune, or a circus bear that lets you ride him to the supermarket, humans have always longed to wield a piece of the supernatural. But now, thanks to TikTok, you can play the universe like a game of Grand Theft Auto by entering cheat codes.

All you have to do is write down, speak, or trace the air with a series of numbers that correlate to your wish. For instance, if you want a bag of money to appear on your doorstep you might exalt “520 741 8” or if you’d like an unlimited supply of avocado toast waiting for you on the counter every morning you would etch the numbers “69 420 365” into the air whilst smiling and thanking the universe for your awesome future breakfast.

Not surprisingly, a few TikTokers are swearing by it.

@fallonkerriReply to @zzxeris ##universalcheatcodes ##grabovoinumbers ##manifestyourlife ##lawofattractionnow ##grabovoicodes ##loa ##howtomanifest ##manifestingbabe♬ telepatía – Kali Uchis

@fallonkerriReply to @noreallyshutup ##grabovoinumbers ##grabovoicodes ##grabovoinaprática ##universalcheatcodes ##grabovoi♬ Send Me on My Way – Vibe Street

In case you were wondering, the term Grabovoi derives from Russian mathematician Grigory Grabovoy, who invented the codes and was also convicted of fraud in 2010 for promising to resurrect a bunch of schoolchildren killed in a mass shooting. So, yeah, pretty legit. See you guys at the bank!

