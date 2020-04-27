Topless, Pissed Off Woman Smashes Plates at Denny’s Until Police Arrive

In a move typically reserved for Waffle House, police were called to the scene of a local Denny’s restaurant after getting word that an angry, topless woman was smashing plates inside of the establishment.

Police say that earlier they had received reports about a woman at a bus station who was removing clothing while arguing with fellow travelers. Evidently, the striptease proceeded to the local eatery and Denny’s employees were shocked — mostly because the restaurant wasn’t even open to the general public; it just provided delivery and to-go orders. How the woman made her way into the restaurant, and then to the dishes, all while letting her freak flag fly, is unclear.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We should also note this adventure took place at about 11:30 in the morning, which is a perfectly normal time for brunch — not so much for topless plate-smashing.

Police eventually detained the woman, who will be undergoing a mental evaluation. It is believed that she was under the influence of something, but we think she was just really, really excited about the potential of building her own Grand Slam.

Cover Photo: Jeff Greenberg (Getty Images)

