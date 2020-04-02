Instagram Influencer Finally Fails to Convince People They’re Enjoying Their Travels

Instagram influencers. We love to hate them because they make us feel like we’re not living up to some photogenic standard of perfection. There’s no Instagram influencer more loathsome than the traveler type, but now that coronavirus has canceled, closed, or otherwise destroyed every diversion on the planet, us regular folk who never leave home can finally have our day in the (digitally enhanced and perfectly filtered) sun.

Just look at Instagram influencer Jessica Jones (not her real name), who decided to flout all the warnings about traveling during the coronavirus outbreak. On a recent trip to Italy, she posed in front of empty café tables in the abandoned St. Mark’s Square. She took a pic of the closed Colosseum in Rome, not realizing the seemingly sleeping homeless man she cropped out may have very well been COVID-19’s latest victim. At The Piazza Duomo, she was disappointed to find that the landmark had nothing to do with pizza and noticed that the only people milling about all had surgical masks on. Instead of enviable snaps, her feed looked like the saddest, loneliest vacation ever – and the lack of likes she amassed was as startling at the current COVID-19 infection stats.

If one good thing comes out of this pandemic, maybe it’ll be that Instagram influencers will realize that traveling doesn’t in and of itself make them more interesting (any more than photographing and eating avocado toast does), and they’ll actually have to develop a personality instead.

Cover Photo: Igor Ustynskyy (Getty Images)

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

1/12 Everything Coronavirus Has Ruined So Far For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: mediaphotos (Getty Images)

2/12 The Mandatory Guide to Dating in the Age of Coronavirus For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Gerard Fritz (Getty Images)

3/12 This Coronavirus-Fighting Device Guarantees You’ll Wash Your Hands Long Enough, If You Finally Decide to Wash Them at All For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Charday Penn (Getty Images)

4/12 Hilariously Inventive DIY Face Masks That May (Or May Not) Keep Coronavirus Away For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Alexander Short / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Coronavirus Porn Is the Latest Guilty Pleasure, Quaran-Teens in Your Area (Legal Ones, Of Course) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Fuse (Getty Images)

6/12 Shame Cone is the Latest Coronavirus Prevention Product (For You, Not the Dog) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: globalmoments (Getty Images)

7/12 Toilet Paper Alternatives to Cover Your Ass During the Coronavirus Panic For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Darren Fast (Getty Images)

8/12 Young American Forced to Find a Hobby Without Work, Sports and Travel Weighing Him Down, Thanks to Coronavirus For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Oppenheim Bernhard (Getty Images)



9/12 Mandatory Staff Picks: Comfort Movies to Keep You Calm During Your Coronavirus Quarantine For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor

10/12 Hand Sanitizer Prices Skyrocket Amid Coronavirus, Our Cheap DIY Suggestions to Avoid Getting Scammed For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: matspersson0 (Getty Images)

11/12 Coronavirus Movie Marathon: The Best Sick Day Films When You Have a Lengthy Quarantine Ahead For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Warner Bros.

12/12 Tito’s Vodka Urges Drinkers Not to Use Its Booze as Hand Sanitizer (But You Should Definitely Stockpile It for Your Quarantine) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Rawpixel(Getty Images)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.