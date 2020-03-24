Fun / Weird News
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Contracts COVID-19 in Prison, Couldn’t Have Happened to a Nicer Guy

by Nick Perkins

My, how the mighty have fallen. When Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape last month, he probably thought to himself, “Well, at least it can’t get any worse.” But it did. It got so much worse for the disgraced former Hollywood producer. According to reports, Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. HIPPA laws be damned, officials with the New York state prison system have said that Weinstein contracted the virus before entering the Wende Correctional Facility. He could have gotten it at either the New York City hospital where he was being treated for heart issues, or from Rikers Island, the notorious New York City jail. Either way, Weinstein tested positive for the virus and has since been isolated from other prisoners. He’s not the only prisoner to test positive, however, and even some guards have had to undergo testing.

This outbreak is a heartbreaking situation for the majority of the country. Prisons are scrambling to take proper precautions but they, like many other facilities, are vastly underprepared. And, (un)fortunately, all the money in the world can’t buy Weinstein a way out of the situation he has found himself in. We feel for the other prisoners — not to mention the guards and healthcare workers that are putting themselves at risk. But, regarding Weinstein? Well, the coronavirus couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.

