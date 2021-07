Bill Cosby to Be Released From Prison After Sentence For Sexual Assault Vacated, Harvey Weinstein Now Wondering “Me, Too?” From His Cell

A major miscarriage of justice happened today. Bill Cosby, who was convicted in 2018 of sexual assault charges, had his sentence vacated by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and is expected to be released from prison. The judges made this decision based on a violation of Cosby’s due process rights.

We’re not lawyers, so we won’t attempt to explain what that means. (But let’s take a moment to consider the irony of how the court ruled that poor ol’ Cosby’s rights were “violated” yet ignored the accusations of 60 women who accused Cosby of violating their rights.)

There’s nothing funny about the long, sordid, perverted history of “America’s Dad” and his alleged penchant for drugging women before assaulting them. But what is interesting is how, as all this courtroom drama was unfolding, the name Harvey Weinstein started trending on Twitter.

Why was the former Hollywood mogul, also convicted of sex crimes, on everybody’s minds? Well, because he’s also rich, famous, probably has a boardroom of lawyers, and would love nothing more than to be blessed with the same whacked fate as Cosby. In fact, we’d bet anything he’s pacing his cell right now, wondering, “Me, too?”

Here are some of the hilarious hot takes:

Harvey Weinstein after the prison guard told him about Bill Cosby: pic.twitter.com/LAEpnUnzhw — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) June 30, 2021

If you listen closely enough, you can hear Harvey Weinstein screaming at his lawyers. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 30, 2021

Harvey Weinstein right now: pic.twitter.com/7uMFlRT3XG — Braden of the DRAGON MEN (@coltmonday) June 30, 2021

With Bill Cosby being released from prison after two years of serving a sentence for sexual assault, Harvey Weinstein is thinking “Me. Do me. Me next.” — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) June 30, 2021

R Kelly and Harvey Weinstein looking at Bill Cosby like.. pic.twitter.com/oafLpXMxV1 — Kevin (@kevinCash__) June 30, 2021

Waiting for the Bill Cosby, Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein victory tour. — C. Edward Bayless @AdjunctDespot (@AdjunctDespot) June 30, 2021

Bill Cosby Looking At R Kelly and Harvey Weinstein Like pic.twitter.com/qblYFxZ8fn — MrTV_Mmekwa (@MmekwaMrtv) June 30, 2021

Harvey Weinstein after hearing the Bill Cosby news…. pic.twitter.com/0Kf8GElVq3 — Kevin Brueck (@kevinbrueck) June 30, 2021

Lord and Lady Justice help us. What the world needs now is not one more powerful, terrible predator roaming free in the world. What we could go for right now, though, is a pudding pop.



Or maybe not.

