Fun / Culture / Entertainment / Weird News Bill Cosby to Be Released From Prison After Sentence For Sexual Assault Vacated, Harvey Weinstein Now Wondering "Me, Too?" From His Cell
by Mandatory Editors Jun 30th, 2021 datetime="2021-06-30">Jun 30th, 2021</time></div><p>A major miscarriage of justice happened today. <strong>Bill Cosby</strong>, who was convicted in 2018 of <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1537761-bill-cosby-loses-sexual-assault-appeal" target="_blank" rel="noopener">sexual assault charges</a>, had his sentence vacated by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and is expected to be <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1518253-bill-cosby-lecturing-inmates" target="_blank" rel="noopener">released from prison</a>. The judges made this decision based on a violation of Cosby’s due process rights.</p><p>We’re not lawyers, so we won’t attempt to explain what that means. (But let’s take a moment to consider the irony of how the court ruled that poor ol’ Cosby’s rights were “violated” yet ignored the accusations of 60 women who accused <i>Cosby</i> of violating <i>their</i> rights.)</p><div class="pb-in-article-content"><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-48" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="fun_300x250_p_slot8" data-id="fun_300x250_p_slot8" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad js-inview"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB= PB || {};gptAds= PB.gptAds || {};var opts= {"asBool":false,"adUnit":"\/4403\/cr\/mandatory\/fun","adDiv":"fun_300x250_p_slot8","sizeStr":"[[300, 250]]","mapping":[{"viewport":"[0, 0]","sizes":"[]"},{"viewport":"[750, 0]","sizes":"[[300, 250]]"},{"viewport":"[980, 0]","sizes":"[[300, 250]]"}],"targeting":{"pos":"P","ct":"article","ci":"1572589","content_detail":4,"kw":"metoo,actor,arrest,assault,bill-cosby,breaking-the-law,celebrities,celebrity,comedian,crime,criminal,culture,entertainment,entertainment-2,entertainment-news,fake-news,fun,funny-news,funny-tweets,harvey-weinstein,hollywood,illegal,jail,latest-news,law-enforcement,legal-news,me-too,news,predator,prison,producer,released-from-prison,ridiculous-news,sentence,sexual-assault,social-media,strange-news,trending,tweets,twitter,vacated,viral,weird-news,weird-news,listicle,in-article","coppa":"0","site":"mandatory"},"resize":false,"autoRefresh":false};PB.waitForAS= (opts.asBool) ? true : PB.waitForAS || false;PB.evGPTBuilder.enqueueAd(opts);}</script></div></div></div><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-31" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="pb_prebidjs_300x250_a" data-id="pb_prebidjs_300x250_a" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad js-inview"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB= PB || {};gptAds= PB.gptAds || {};var opts= {"asBool":false,"adUnit":"\/4403\/cr\/mandatory\/fun","adDiv":"pb_prebidjs_300x250_a","sizeStr":"[[300, 250]]","mapping":[{"viewport":"[0, 0]","sizes":"[[300, 250]]"},{"viewport":"[750, 0]","sizes":"[]"},{"viewport":"[980, 0]","sizes":"[]"}],"targeting":{"pos":"A","ct":"article","ci":"1572589","content_detail":4,"kw":"metoo,actor,arrest,assault,bill-cosby,breaking-the-law,celebrities,celebrity,comedian,crime,criminal,culture,entertainment,entertainment-2,entertainment-news,fake-news,fun,funny-news,funny-tweets,harvey-weinstein,hollywood,illegal,jail,latest-news,law-enforcement,legal-news,me-too,news,predator,prison,producer,released-from-prison,ridiculous-news,sentence,sexual-assault,social-media,strange-news,trending,tweets,twitter,vacated,viral,weird-news,weird-news,listicle,in-article-mobile","coppa":"0","site":"mandatory"},"resize":false,"autoRefresh":false};PB.waitForAS= (opts.asBool) ? true : PB.waitForAS || false;PB.evGPTBuilder.enqueueAd(opts);}</script></div></div></div></div><p>There’s nothing funny about the long, sordid, perverted history of “America’s Dad” and his alleged penchant for drugging women before assaulting them. But what <em>is</em> interesting is how, as all this courtroom drama was unfolding, the name Harvey Weinstein started trending on Twitter.</p><p>Why was the former Hollywood mogul, also convicted of sex crimes, on everybody’s minds? Well, because he’s also rich, famous, probably has a boardroom of lawyers, and would love nothing more than to be blessed with the same whacked fate as Cosby. In fact, we’d bet anything he’s pacing his cell right now, wondering, “Me, too?”</p><p>Here are some of the hilarious hot takes:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Harvey Weinstein after the prison guard told him about Bill Cosby: <a href="https://t.co/LAEpnUnzhw" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://t.co']);">pic.twitter.com/LAEpnUnzhw</a></p><p>— DDOT. (@DDotOmen) <a href="https://twitter.com/DDotOmen/status/1410291543437578243?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://twitter.com']);">June 30, 2021</a></p></blockquote><p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">If you listen closely enough, you can hear Harvey Weinstein screaming at his lawyers.</p><p>— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) <a href="https://twitter.com/BridgetPhetasy/status/1410287620454719490?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://twitter.com']);">June 30, 2021</a></p></blockquote><p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Harvey Weinstein right now: <a href="https://t.co/7uMFlRT3XG" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://t.co']);">pic.twitter.com/7uMFlRT3XG</a></p><p>— Braden of the DRAGON MEN (@coltmonday) <a href="https://twitter.com/coltmonday/status/1410289818823766020?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://twitter.com']);">June 30, 2021</a></p></blockquote><p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">With Bill Cosby being released from prison after two years of serving a sentence for sexual assault, Harvey Weinstein is thinking “Me. Do me. Me next.”</p><p>— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) <a href="https://twitter.com/B52Malmet/status/1410285717540966407?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://twitter.com']);">June 30, 2021</a></p></blockquote><p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">R Kelly and Harvey Weinstein looking at Bill Cosby like.. <a href="https://t.co/oafLpXMxV1" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://t.co']);">pic.twitter.com/oafLpXMxV1</a></p><p>— Kevin (@kevinCash__) <a href="https://twitter.com/kevinCash__/status/1410288694347632652?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://twitter.com']);">June 30, 2021</a></p></blockquote><p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Waiting for the Bill Cosby, Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein victory tour.</p><p>— C. Edward Bayless @AdjunctDespot (@AdjunctDespot) <a href="https://twitter.com/AdjunctDespot/status/1410284632700964865?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://twitter.com']);">June 30, 2021</a></p></blockquote><p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Bill Cosby Looking At R Kelly and Harvey Weinstein Like <a href="https://t.co/qblYFxZ8fn" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://t.co']);">pic.twitter.com/qblYFxZ8fn</a></p><p>— MrTV_Mmekwa (@MmekwaMrtv) <a href="https://twitter.com/MmekwaMrtv/status/1410290433427660803?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://twitter.com']);">June 30, 2021</a></p></blockquote><p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Harvey Weinstein after hearing the Bill Cosby news…. <a href="https://t.co/0Kf8GElVq3" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://t.co']);">pic.twitter.com/0Kf8GElVq3</a></p><p>— Kevin Brueck (@kevinbrueck) <a href="https://twitter.com/kevinbrueck/status/1410290842254811137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://twitter.com']);">June 30, 2021</a></p></blockquote><p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p><p>Lord and Lady Justice help us. What the world needs now is not one more powerful, terrible predator roaming free in the world. MORE NEWS: data-current-image="1"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">1/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/kylie.jpg" alt="Kylie Jenner Rocks 34-Year-Old Dress For Reunion With Travis Scott, She Could Just Wear Us Instead (That Would Be OK)" width="599" height="399"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/kylie.jpg" alt="Kylie Jenner Rocks 34-Year-Old Dress For Reunion With Travis Scott, She Could Just Wear Us Instead (That Would Be OK)" width="599" height="399"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Kylie Jenner Rocks 34-Year-Old Dress For Reunion With Travis Scott, She Could Just Wear Us Instead (That Would Be OK)</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1571750-kylie-jenner-rocks-34-year-old-dress-for-reunion-with-travis-scott-she-could-just-wear-us-instead-that-would-be-ok" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images) </span></em></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_2" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="2"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">2/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/kim.jpg" alt="Kim Kardashian Won’t Tame Sexy Style As a Lawyer, Let the Record Show She Failed Baby Bar Twice Already" width="600" height="400"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/kim.jpg" alt="Kim Kardashian Won’t Tame Sexy Style As a Lawyer, Let the Record Show She Failed Baby Bar Twice Already" width="600" height="400"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Kim Kardashian Won’t Tame Sexy Style As a Lawyer, Let the Record Show She Failed Baby Bar Twice Already</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1571913-kim-kardashian-wont-tame-sexy-style-as-a-lawyer" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor (Getty Images) </span></em></h6></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_3" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="3"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">3/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/martha.jpg" alt="Model Martha Hunt Shows Off Baby Bump in Sexy Bikini Instagram Photo, Nice Way to Start Any Week" width="600" height="400"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/martha.jpg" alt="Model Martha Hunt Shows Off Baby Bump in Sexy Bikini Instagram Photo, Nice Way to Start Any Week" width="600" height="400"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Model Martha Hunt Shows Off Baby Bump in Sexy Bikini Instagram Photo, Nice Way to Start Any Week</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1571904-model-martha-hunt-shows-off-baby-bump-in-sexy-bikini-instagram-photo-nice-way-to-start-any-week" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: Stefania D’Alessandro / Contributor (Getty Images) </span></em></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_4" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="4"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">4/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/hurley.jpg" alt="Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Staycation Style in Topless Bikini Pic on Instagram (If Only She Were Looking For a Roommate!)" width="600" height="399"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/hurley.jpg" alt="Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Staycation Style in Topless Bikini Pic on Instagram (If Only She Were Looking For a Roommate!)" width="600" height="399"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Staycation Style in Topless Bikini Pic on Instagram (If Only She Were Looking For a Roommate!)</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572015-elizabeth-hurley-shows-off-staycation-style-in-topless-bikini-pic-on-instagram-if-only-she-were-looking-for-a-roommate" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: Jason Kempin / Staff (Getty Images) </span></em></h6></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_5" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="5"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">5/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/paltrow.jpg" alt="Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Like a Brother,’ Basically the Last Thing Any Man Wants to Be to a Woman" width="600" height="437"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/paltrow.jpg" alt="Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Like a Brother,’ Basically the Last Thing Any Man Wants to Be to a Woman" width="600" height="437"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Like a Brother,’ Basically the Last Thing Any Man Wants to Be to a Woman</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572025-gwyneth-paltrow-says-ex-husband-chris-martin-is-like-a-brother" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images) </span></em></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_6" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="6"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">6/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/arod.jpg" alt="Alex Rodriguez Parties With Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus (This Is All Starting to Feel a Little Incestuous, Guys)" width="600" height="400"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/arod.jpg" alt="Alex Rodriguez Parties With Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus (This Is All Starting to Feel a Little Incestuous, Guys)" width="600" height="400"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Alex Rodriguez Parties With Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus (This Is All Starting to Feel a Little Incestuous, Guys)</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572020-alex-rodriguez-parties-with-ben-afflecks-ex-lindsay-shookus" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: Gotham / Contributor and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images) </span></em></h6></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_7" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="7"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">7/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/chapelle.jpg" alt="Dave Chapelle Joins Foo Fighters Onstage For Rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Madison Square Garden, Making Him the Second Best Dave in the Band" width="600" height="400"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/chapelle.jpg" alt="Dave Chapelle Joins Foo Fighters Onstage For Rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Madison Square Garden, Making Him the Second Best Dave in the Band" width="600" height="400"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Dave Chapelle Joins Foo Fighters Onstage For Rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Madison Square Garden, Making Him the Second Best Dave in the Band</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572032-dave-chapelle-joins-foo-fighters-onstage-for-rendition-of-radioheads-creep-at-madison-square-garden-making-him-the-second-best-dave-in-the-band" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images) </span></em></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_8" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="8"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">8/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/smith.jpg" alt="Will Smith Hilariously Reacquaints Himself With the Gym Post-Quarantine in Fresh Instagram Video" width="478" height="583"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/smith.jpg" alt="Will Smith Hilariously Reacquaints Himself With the Gym Post-Quarantine in Fresh Instagram Video" width="478" height="583"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Will Smith Hilariously Reacquaints Himself With the Gym Post-Quarantine in Fresh Instagram Video</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1571802-will-smith-hilariously-reacquaints-himself-with-the-gym-post-quarantine-in-fresh-instagram-video" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: @willsmith (Instagram) </span></em></h6></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_9" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="9"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">9/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/katy.jpg" alt="Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Go Old and Gray For Voting Rights PSA, We’re Still Into It Though" width="600" height="448"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/katy.jpg" alt="Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Go Old and Gray For Voting Rights PSA, We’re Still Into It Though" width="600" height="448"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Go Old and Gray For Voting Rights PSA, We’re Still Into It Though</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1571813-katy-perry-and-orlando-bloom-go-old-and-gray-for-voting-rights-psa-were-still-into-it-though" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: YouTube </span></em></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_10" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="10"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">10/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/mcconaughey.jpg" alt="Matthew McConaughey Just Got Major Endorsement For Governor From Ted Cruz (Asking Him Not to Run), Alright Alright!" width="750" height="549"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/mcconaughey.jpg" alt="Matthew McConaughey Just Got Major Endorsement For Governor From Ted Cruz (Asking Him Not to Run), Alright Alright!" width="750" height="549"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Matthew McConaughey Just Got Major Endorsement For Governor From Ted Cruz (Asking Him Not to Run), Alright Alright!</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1571955-matthew-mcconaughey-just-got-major-endorsement-for-governor-from-ted-cruz-asking-him-not-to-run-alright-alright" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span 