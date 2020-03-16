Fun / Weird News
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison, Cosby to Make Perfect Cellmate

by Nick Perkins

In what has to be sweet vindication for his many victims, Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. Of course, he was accused of much more but, in a perfect world, those two convictions ought to keep him locked up for the rest of his miserable life.

Weinstein faced his accusers but never apologized. In fact, he compared the allegations to communism and said that he was “totally confused and I think men are confused about all of these issues.” So yeah, Handsome Harvey thinks men are confused about the fact that rape is bad.

As per usual with this dude, after the sentencing, Weinstein complained of heart problems so that he could spend a couple of extra nights in a hospital room instead of a jail cell. But eventually, he’ll be released from the hospital. And when he is, he’ll be directed to a waiting cell. If we had our way, his cellmate would be Bill Cosby and the two would look at each other and say “Hey, look at us. Who would’ve thought?” Cosby would say “Not me,” and then cry into his pudding cup. And with that, we can turn the light off and shut the door on these two forever.

