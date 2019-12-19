Harvey Weinstein to Undergo Back Surgery, Everyone Hoping For Swift Recovery So He Can Continue to Burn in Hell in Front of Us

Alleged sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is about to undergo back surgery, no doubt from carrying years of guilt on top of said back. Actually, scratch that. Sociopaths don’t feel guilt. They do feel back pain, though, which is why Weinstein is getting surgery. In a move straight out of The Brady Bunch, Weinstein showed up for a bail hearing using a walker and complaining of aches and pains. His lawyers stated that he is having a myriad of health problems (such as lack of heart, probably IBS, guilty conscience, erectile dysfunction, excessive sweating, etc.). Health scares aside, that still hasn’t stopped the fallen film producer from continuing to sound like an absolute wanker.

In an interview with the New York Post, conducted in the hospital room he was staying in, Weinstein stated that because he made movies featuring women, the public should “forgive and forget” the fact that he allegedly raped and/or assaulted more than 80 women. “I feel like the forgotten man,” Weinstein whined. “It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten. I want this city to recognize who I was instead of what I’ve become.”

OK, well, Weinstein is, was, and always will be an alleged predator who preyed on women, using his position of power to do so. He is also, now, a frail old man who is desperately trying to cling to any semblance of sympathy that his ailments may garner. But, hey — the quicker he leaves the hospital, the quicker he’ll be sitting in a jail cell. So for that, with all sincerity, we hope he gets well soon.

Cover Photo: Jeenah Moon (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Company Hiring People to Smoke Pot For $3,000 and All the Cool Ranch Doritos You Can Eat (‘Weed’ Do It For Free) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: 4x6 (Getty Images)

2/12 Police Chief Shocked to Find ‘Pig’ Written on His Starbucks Cup, His Daughter Not Shocked in the Least For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @amyslanchik (Twitter)

3/12 Man Eats $120K Banana at Art Basel, Proving That Some Art Is as Delicious as It Is Dumb For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Caroline Purser (Getty Images)

4/12 Greta Thunberg Named Time’s Person of the Year For Standing Up to Climate Change, Old White Men Complain While Destroying Planet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Giorgio Perottin (Getty Images)



5/12 Petition to Rename Fire Ants to ‘Spicy Boys’ Gathers Steam, ‘Picante’ Rejected For Being Too Clever For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Elena Taeza/Eye Em (Getty Images)

6/12 Shelter Cat Fingered As Purr-Petrator in Repeated Cases of Kitty Breakout For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Friends for Life Animal Rescue

7/12 Woman Rescued After 8 Days in Bathtub, Expected to Join the California Raisins Next Summer on Tour For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Johnny Greig (Getty Images)

8/12 ‘Dick Fish’ Wash Ashore by the Thousands in California, Our Worst Nightmare Has Finally Manifested For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kate Montana, iNaturalist



9/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Overly-Eager Holiday Lover Sits Atop Family’s Roof in Nothing But Underwear, Christmas Drills in Progress For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: RapidEye (Getty Images)

10/12 Plot Twist: Bank Teller Robs Customer After Large Cash Withdrawal, Steals Their Free Sucker, Too For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SensorSpot (Getty Images)

11/12 Man Locked in Store After Falling Asleep and Being Left Alone, Everything He Dreamed It Could Be For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SSC (Getty Images)

12/12 White Castle Issues Recall of Frozen Sliders Over Possible Listeria Contamination, We’ll Take Our Chances For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.