John Kerry Says GOP Rep. Thomas Massie has ‘Tested Positive for Being an A**hole,’ Wins Tweet of the Year in March

Regardless of where you fall politically, we can all agree that Thomas Massie is a douchebag. The GOP representative of Kentucky was the sole holdout when it came time to vote for the passing of the coronavirus stimulus bill. The House was supposed to give a unanimous vote to pass the bill (it was something of an unwritten agreement between all parties). But Massie threw all of that into disarray when he declared that he intended to force a “roll call” vote, obligating all members of the House to return to Washington to offer their votes. It was a dick move by the guy, because a unanimous vote would have allowed reps to stay home and weather the current COVID-19 storm. Instead, they had to scramble to find flights to get back to Washington, putting all of them even more at risk for contracting and spreading the coronavirus. Instead of being home with their families, they had to go vote for a bill.

In the tweet of the year thus far, former Secretary of State John Kerry stated what all of us were thinking.

Breaking news: Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole. He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity. He’s given new meaning to the term #Masshole. (Finally, something the president and I can agree on!) https://t.co/N1CNLPsZjc — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) March 27, 2020

President Trump echoed Kerry’s sentiments.

…& costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Listen, when Donald fucking Trump is making fun of you for being a tool, and he’s not actually wrong, you’ve got big problems. The bill passed, so Massie really was just trying to “make a name for himself” at the expense of his peers and, you know, of the entire country. Yeah, this guy is definitely an asshole.

Cover Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Calvin Klein Releases Gender Neutral Fragrance, Likely Smells Like Water and Conformity For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Calvin Klein

2/12 New ‘All the Streams’ Lets Cheapskates Watch Streaming Services For Free (Like Watching Cable at Your Parents’) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: shironosov (Getty Images)

3/12 Shame Cone is the Latest Coronavirus Prevention Product (For You, Not the Dog) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: globalmoments (Getty Images)

4/12 Pearl Necklaces (Not That Kind) Are Quickly Becoming the Must-Have Accessory for Men in 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images)



5/12 Joaquin Phoenix About to Marry Fiancee Rooney Mara, Wedding Goers Just Glad the Groom Isn’t Expected to Give Speech For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Coronavirus Porn Is the Latest Guilty Pleasure, Quaran-Teens in Your Area (Legal Ones, Of Course) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Fuse (Getty Images)

7/12 Toilet Paper Alternatives to Cover Your Ass During the Coronavirus Panic For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Darren Fast (Getty Images)

8/12 Everything Coronavirus Has Ruined So Far For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: mediaphotos (Getty Images)



9/12 Adrien Brody Dating Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-Wife, Likely Preparing for Role in Horror Show With Boobytraps For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Drew Altizer Photography (Shutterstock), Dave Benett (Getty Images)

10/12 Police Chief Stripped of Duties, Decides to Strip His Clothing As Well For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John Summer (Getty Images)

11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Monkeys Have Their Own Virus to Contend With, Incidentally They Know More About It Than Mike Pence Does About Ours For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)

12/12 Hand Sanitizer Prices Skyrocket Amid Coronavirus, Our Cheap DIY Suggestions to Avoid Getting Scammed For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: matspersson0 (Getty Images)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.