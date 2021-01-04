The Funniest Tweets About the Next Round of Stimulus Checks (If They’re Ever Coming)

Remember back in spring of 2020 when we all got stimulus checks and felt flush with cash for a hot minute? That was when we naively thought the pandemic would be over in a matter of weeks. Well, here we are, a whopping 10 months into this COVID-19 nightmare and normal is still months away.

Meanwhile, the government has been dangling the carrot of a second round of stimulus checks. The figure of $600 was finally packaged in a bill approved by the House and Senate, only to be scoffed at by Trump when it hit his (tiny) desk. In an unusually generous turn (which was probably just for optics’ sake), Trump demanded stimulus checks be bumped up to $2K. Democrats said, “Bring it!” but Republicans wouldn’t budge. After a holiday standstill (because nothing says “Merry Christmas” like withholding funds people need for basic survival), Trump signed the original bill that included the paltry $600 checks.

Americans are understandably bummed. But they haven’t lost their sense of humor. Pass the time until your government breadcrumbs arrive laughing at these hilarious tweets about the $600 stimulus checks.

Americans trying to get their covid stimulus check pic.twitter.com/MchbbWF1AF — Yugopnik (@yugopnik) December 29, 2020

omg just got my stimulus check!! pic.twitter.com/pdgMZ2rG0x — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) December 21, 2020

just got my stimulus in the mail pic.twitter.com/PVL6Nwvcui — TEEJ (@swagIess) December 19, 2020

just got my stimulus check in the mail pic.twitter.com/BWo98OxqrC — matt (@mattxiv) December 22, 2020

just got my new stimulus check and???????? wtf pic.twitter.com/zb1h2LIYUO — chet porter (@chetporter) December 20, 2020

Congress passing the stimulus check pic.twitter.com/nB7TqIBSaB — president-select jason jessurun (@JasonJessurun) December 21, 2020

Fun Fact: This little pocket on your jeans was made for your second stimulus check. pic.twitter.com/z3u3YyH6h0 — VidrineThaDream (@VidrineThaDream) December 29, 2020

Congrats on your $600 stimulus check! You can pick something from the bottom case! #StimulusCheck #CongressIsBroken pic.twitter.com/9dt88F5l7Q — Josh (@ripthevey) December 22, 2020

The next stimulus check pic.twitter.com/z893ISH1Ss — Samantha (@samparentt) December 21, 2020

The next stimulus check pic.twitter.com/jGbDpxNVdB — alicia (@nerdjpg) December 26, 2020

Stimulus check should be at least 8 grand. With some food stamps sprinkled in. — Karlous (@KarlousM) December 29, 2020

That $1200 from months ago was just about to run out too. #StimulusCheck pic.twitter.com/pUzniw9NWY — Danny (@dflo316) December 21, 2020

Breaking: Congress agrees to let everyone take one prize from the box instead of stimulus checks** **unless you’re a financially dependent college student then fuck you pic.twitter.com/F8NJ1ro6sS — Tim Zehr (@timtomzehr) December 21, 2020

If this stimulus check was a prize at Chuck E Cheese you’d be getting the plastic spider ring and a wiggly pencil. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) December 22, 2020

I cant pay for rent or bills with this stimulus check, but I can get a tattoo — Shooter McGavin (@indoor_wildling) December 22, 2020

Spending my stimulus check on a very thin gold bracelet. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) December 28, 2020

Next Stimulus check just gonna be an envelope with one of these. #StimulusChecks pic.twitter.com/hmnvSE1fsc — Tom Boldman (@TomBoldman) December 19, 2020

Man, I haven't been able to buy avocado toast or Starbucks for this entire pandemic. I cannot wait to get my $600 stimulus check so I can immediately spend all of my money on those two things exclusively. — Blackface Imperialism (@Medicare4Yall) December 30, 2020

Ladies, if you can't handle me when I'm broke, then you don't deserve me when I get my $600. — J.Hays Don't use the word SMART with me. (@haysjr9) December 28, 2020

I’m going to cash out my $600 in coins. Stuff them in various socks and proceed to beat the shit out of Mitch McConnell with them — Cris (@ummyeah_) December 30, 2020

Checking my bank for my $1200 stimulus check

Vs

Checking my bank for my $600 stimulus check pic.twitter.com/lYnCWRg0ew — Yoshi is exhausted (@yoshi12370) December 30, 2020

going out to a nice dinner with my $600 stimulus check! pic.twitter.com/u9JutH7yS8 — maybe: fatou (@Fa2Chainz) December 30, 2020

With my $600 imma buy a small cabin by a lake. Thank you @senatemajldr pic.twitter.com/XQFiRjwuvq — BraveHeart (@Braveheart_USA) December 30, 2020

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.