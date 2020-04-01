People Want Answers, Trump Gives Them the MyPillow Guy, Who Tells Us to Pray Better

Stop us if you’ve heard this one. Two guys walk into a bar. Or, in this case, they walk onto a stage. The first man is a businessman-turned-reality-TV-star-turned-president-of-the-United States. The second guy is the MyPillow guy. The joke is that these are the two people the nation is looking to for answers about the coronavirus.

Yes, in a surprising move that shouldn’t actually have been all that surprising, during one of his daily updates-cum-MAGA-rallies, Donald Trump handed the microphone over to a man named Mike Lindell (aka the MyPillow guy). In all actuality, Lindell is the CEO of the immensely successful MyPillow and, to his credit, his company has been admirably making face masks for healthcare workers by the thousands. If he just said that, it still would’ve been weird but we would have accepted it. The American people are used to Trump and his friends talking about how great they are. But, Lindell decided to shoot from the hip and lecture the viewing public about praying more, or better, or whatever.

“God gave us grace on Nov. 8, 2016 [the date of the last presidential election], to change the course we were on,” Lindell stated. “God had been taken out of our schools and lives; a nation had turned its back on God. And I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word, read our Bibles, and spend time with our families.”

So, we’re not saying that the MyPillow Guy inferred that COVID-19 is a punishment from God, but that’s almost 100 percent what he was doing. Turns out, the joke is on us.

Cover Photo: AFP Contributor / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Calvin Klein Releases Gender Neutral Fragrance, Likely Smells Like Water and Conformity For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Calvin Klein

2/12 New ‘All the Streams’ Lets Cheapskates Watch Streaming Services For Free (Like Watching Cable at Your Parents’) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: shironosov (Getty Images)

3/12 Shame Cone is the Latest Coronavirus Prevention Product (For You, Not the Dog) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: globalmoments (Getty Images)

4/12 Pearl Necklaces (Not That Kind) Are Quickly Becoming the Must-Have Accessory for Men in 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images)



5/12 Joaquin Phoenix About to Marry Fiancee Rooney Mara, Wedding Goers Just Glad the Groom Isn’t Expected to Give Speech For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Coronavirus Porn Is the Latest Guilty Pleasure, Quaran-Teens in Your Area (Legal Ones, Of Course) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Fuse (Getty Images)

7/12 Toilet Paper Alternatives to Cover Your Ass During the Coronavirus Panic For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Darren Fast (Getty Images)

8/12 Everything Coronavirus Has Ruined So Far For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: mediaphotos (Getty Images)



9/12 Adrien Brody Dating Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-Wife, Likely Preparing for Role in Horror Show With Boobytraps For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Drew Altizer Photography (Shutterstock), Dave Benett (Getty Images)

10/12 Police Chief Stripped of Duties, Decides to Strip His Clothing As Well For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John Summer (Getty Images)

11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Monkeys Have Their Own Virus to Contend With, Incidentally They Know More About It Than Mike Pence Does About Ours For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)

12/12 Hand Sanitizer Prices Skyrocket Amid Coronavirus, Our Cheap DIY Suggestions to Avoid Getting Scammed For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: matspersson0 (Getty Images)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.