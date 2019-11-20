Not Lovin’ It: South Carolina Man Says He Got High From McDonald’s Sweet Tea, Probably Just Diabetic

Weed may not have the stigma it once did, but some of us are still finding ways to make it awkward. Take South Carolina man, Parrish Brown, 24, for instance. He went to his beloved McDonald’s drive-thru late one night and — what do ya know — wound up feeling a little under the weather. In fact, you might say he was above it (high as hell). Color us shocked, but for once it wasn’t (just) the food.

According to The Island Packet, Brown decided late one night he’d enjoy a double cheeseburger, 10-piece chicken nuggets and a sweet tea with light ice and extra lemon from the clown prince of fast food, Ronald McDonald. But Brown claims when he ordered the aforementioned “extra lemon,” the employee working the drive-thru repeated it in a strange voice, almost as if in secret code. Still, Brown sipped on his tea, despite tasting a bit off. As he stirred his straw, he discovered the rarest of Happy Meal toys: three bags of marijuana in the bottom of his cup. When Brown opened the cup and saw the bags, he began to panic while beginning to feel the effects of the weed. He told his dad (pussy) and then his boss (idiot) and then finally called the local sheriff’s office (OK, huge idiot).

After invasive testing, authorities concluded it was “definitely weed.” Brown was asked why he kept drinking and he said that he was just really thirsty. Authorities have held their suspicion that there was a mix-up when Brown ordered his 10-piece nugs.

Photo: txking (Getty Images)

1/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested After Having Sex With Stuffed Animals In Target; Expected More, Paid Less For more weird news, click here. Photo: Andreas Krumwiede EyeEm (Getty Images)

2/12 Elon Musk to Replace Tesla Horns With Farts and Goat Noises (And Our Job Making Jokes Has Been Done For Us) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Art-of-Photo (Getty Images)

3/12 Mind-Reading Device Calms You Down For Only $150, Says Guy Who Never Smoked Weed For more weird news, click here. Photo: Coney Jay (Getty Images)

4/12 Weird News: TSA Finds ‘Like 20 Bags’ of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in Woman’s Luggage, Claims It’s Not Easy Being Cheesy For more weird news, click here. Photo: @emily.ghoul on Instagram



5/12 Woman Lives to 108 Because She Drinks Champagne, She Thinks (But Can’t Remember) For more weird news, click here. Photo: grinvalds (Getty Images)

6/12 Justin Bieber Removes Wife’s Wedding Garter With Sexy Beaver Teeth Move, Hundreds of Young Beliebers Expected to Be Hospitalized for Terminal FOMO For more weird news, click here. Photo: Instagram

7/12 Bold Apple Strategy Threatens to Take Away Your Internet If You Don’t Upgrade For more weird news, click here. Photo: Liam Norris (Getty Images)

8/12 Iowa Man Scores $3 Million In Beer Money, Still Too Cheap to Buy Everyone a Round For more weird news, click here. Photo: Matthew Holst (Getty Images)



9/12 Iowa Woman Killed by Explosion at Gender Reveal Party, Still Unlikely the End of These Terrible Parties For more weird news, click here. Photo: Mccallk69 (Getty Images)

10/12 Weird News of the Day: Bill Murray Applied for a Job at P.F. Chang’s For more weird news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

11/12 With Pay Phone Booths Gone, Superman Struggles to Find a Place to Change For more weird news, click here. Photo: Robyn Beck, Staff (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Teen Attacks Family With Knife After Getting ‘Cut Off’ From Eating Tomatoes (God Knows How She’ll React Over Chocolate) For more weird news, click here. Photo: themacx (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.