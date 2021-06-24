Meanwhile in Minnesota: Inmate Trades Sex Acts For McDonald’s With Corrections Officer (Talk About a Happy Meal)

Talk about tit for tat. Recently, a former Minnesota state prison officer was sentenced to jail time for trading a McDonald’s meal for sex acts.

His name is Randy Beehler. In 2019, the now 54-year-old was tasked with transporting a female inmate between two county jails for the Minnesota Department of Corrections. He mentioned that he was going to swing through a fast food joint on the way. The inmate said she would “do anything” for something to eat. Of course, Beehler asked if “anything” encompassed “fooling around.” Apparently, it did.

After the inmate was sworn to secrecy, Beehler drove through Mickey D’s and ordered two meals. He then pulled into the parking lot of an abandoned business, uncuffed the prisoner, and let her sit in the front seat…and she proceeded to perform sex acts on him while he drove through Dakota County. Damn.

But this road (head) trip doesn’t exactly have a happy ending. That’s because the inmate reported Beehler for sexual assault once she reached the Hennepin County jail.

In March, Beehler pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and this month he was sentenced to 120 days in jail and seven years of probation. He’ll also have to undergo sex offender treatment and register as a predatory offender. That’s a tough sentence to swallow.

“As an employee of the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Mr. Beehler was entrusted with the victim’s care and protection while transporting her to the Hennepin County Jail,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a statement. “He violated his position of authority by engaging in sexual acts with a woman who was in a very vulnerable situation.”

Guess Beehler bit off more than he could chew…and should learn how to enjoy his Happy Meal – and happy ending – solo next time.

Cover Photo: ullstein bild / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: