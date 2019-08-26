The ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Trailer Just Reminds Us How Much We Miss Our Favorite Junkies
If you’ve been living under a rock for the last five years, it’s probably because you’ve decided life without Breaking Bad is not so good. Thankfully, there’s a new movie in town coming to Netflix sooner than planned to get you out from under that rock, which if you’ve learned anything, is crystal clear, blue and made by the one and only Jesse Pinkman. The star of his own show now, Aaron Paul returns as Pinkman on the run in the aftermath of Walter White in the Vince Gilligan-directed full-length movie. The main takeaway from the trailer? We missed our junkie friends more than we thought. The movie is set to streaming October 11, just in time to get your fix so you can avoid everything pumpkin spiced.
Cover: Jay L. Clendenin / Contributor (Getty)
Dos Hombres: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Ditch the Blue For Something Smoky and New, Break So Damn Good
1/12
No, A Dead Body Doesn’t Count As a Passenger For the Carpool Lane
For more weird news, click here.
Photo: Matthew1983 (Getty Images)
2/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Dunkin’ Manager Hires Herself As Employee (of the Month), Pockets Checks
For more weird news, click here.
Photo: Craig Barritt (Getty Images)
3/12
Fake It Till You Make It (To Jail): 8 Biggest Frauds In American History
For more weird news, click here.
Cover Photo: Allison Leach (Getty Images)
4/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Man Attacks Woman With McDonalds Sauce Packets, Spices Up Life
For more weird news, click here.
Cover Photo: RichLegg (Getty Images)
5/12
Holiday Inn Takes Away Free Shampoo, The Only Perk of Staying at Holiday Inn
For more weird news, click here.
Cover: khamlaksana (Getty Images)
6/12
It Has Begun: People Are Getting Microchip Implants to Replace Credit Cards
For more weird news, click here.
Cover Photo: MirageC (Getty Images)
7/12
Comedian Plants Fake Products On Store Shelves, Hilarity Ensues
For more weird news, click here.
Cover Photo: @obviousplant Instagram
8/12
Pooping in Public Pools Trend Goes Viral (And Bacterial)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo: Koldunova_Anna (Getty Images)
9/12
Serial Toilet Clogger Finally Flushed Out (and Other Ridiculous Crimes Committed)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo: charlie schuck (Getty Images)
10/12
There’s a Museum Dedicated to Poop and It Promises a Crappy Time
For more weird news, click here.
Photo: ivan101 (Getty Images)
11/12
Trump Plastic Straws Give Supporters Two Birds-One Chance to Pledge Allegiance and Destroy Oceans
For more weird news, click here.
Cover Image: donaldjtrump.com
12/12
Woman Set to Marry 91-Year-Old Chandelier, Cannot Hold a Candle to Her Love
For more weird news, click here.
Photo: SrdjanPav (Getty Images)