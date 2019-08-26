The ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Trailer Just Reminds Us How Much We Miss Our Favorite Junkies

If you’ve been living under a rock for the last five years, it’s probably because you’ve decided life without Breaking Bad is not so good. Thankfully, there’s a new movie in town coming to Netflix sooner than planned to get you out from under that rock, which if you’ve learned anything, is crystal clear, blue and made by the one and only Jesse Pinkman. The star of his own show now, Aaron Paul returns as Pinkman on the run in the aftermath of Walter White in the Vince Gilligan-directed full-length movie. The main takeaway from the trailer? We missed our junkie friends more than we thought. The movie is set to streaming October 11, just in time to get your fix so you can avoid everything pumpkin spiced.

