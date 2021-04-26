‘Barkuterie Boards’ Are the Latest Bougie Way to Spoil Your Pet

Just when you thought dogs couldn’t get spoiled enough, along comes a new trend called “barkcuterie boards.” Yup, read that right. The latest way to show your furry best friend just how much you love them is with a massive tray of canine-safe food.

These snack trays go far beyond your typical dog treats. Pet owners have been known to include jerky, fruit, veggies, seafood, donuts, “pupcakes,” “pup-sicles” made from goat’s milk, and even dog beer in the spreads.

If this sounds like a silly, excessive expenditure, think again. Americans are nuts about their pets. Last year alone, they dropped a whopping $103 billion on their fur babies, according to the American Pet Products Association.

Want to make something special for your pup? Here are a few examples from Instagram to get you inspired. Too lazy to make your own? If you live near a major city, there’s probably a barkcuterie board maker near you.

