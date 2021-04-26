‘Barkuterie Boards’ Are the Latest Bougie Way to Spoil Your Pet
Just when you thought dogs couldn’t get spoiled enough, along comes a new trend called “barkcuterie boards.” Yup, read that right. The latest way to show your furry best friend just how much you love them is with a massive tray of canine-safe food.
These snack trays go far beyond your typical dog treats. Pet owners have been known to include jerky, fruit, veggies, seafood, donuts, “pupcakes,” “pup-sicles” made from goat’s milk, and even dog beer in the spreads.
If this sounds like a silly, excessive expenditure, think again. Americans are nuts about their pets. Last year alone, they dropped a whopping $103 billion on their fur babies, according to the American Pet Products Association.
Want to make something special for your pup? Here are a few examples from Instagram to get you inspired. Too lazy to make your own? If you live near a major city, there’s probably a barkcuterie board maker near you.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Cover Photo: The Washington Post (Getty Images)
Yikes: 12 Terrifying Wild Animal Attack GIFs That Make Us Think We’ll Just Stick to Dogs
MORE NEWS:
Man’s best workout buddy: Jump-Roping Dog More Coordinated Than Most Humans
Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.