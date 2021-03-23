Living / Food & Drink

Airport Opens Shot Bar For Nervous Travelers to Loosen Up, What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: twitter.com/rellishburger

If you’re anything like us, you’ve spent most of the pandemic working remotely from home. Also, if you’re like us, you’re still working from home and you haven’t been anywhere near an airport in more than a year. But not everyone has this luxury. People all over the country have continued to fly during the pandemic for work and pleasure and, with a proverbial light at the end of the COVID-filled tunnel, air travel is becoming even more popular. But, while air travel is returning to some sense of normalcy, many airport bars remain closed due to the virus. One Washington State airport wanted to still be able to give passengers a dose of “liquid courage” without making them sit down and order a cocktail.

How did they do it? Well, they opened what might eventually look like a really bad idea, a shot bar. That’s right, a bar where instead of sipping on a glass of long-matured whiskey, you literally order a shot, down it, and get on your flight.

It’s aptly named “Shot Bar” and it’s located at Seattle-Tacoma Airport. This shot-only bar doesn’t have a permanent spot at the airport, though. It’s a pop-up at Rel’Lish Burger in Lounge in B Concourse in the airport.

If downing a chilled shot of liquor in mini red solo cups doesn’t appeal to you, simply move along and stop at Sbarro or whatever other chain restaurants the airport is home to. We’ll take a moment to order a single shot of Fireball, Hornitos, Ketel One, and other liquors for $7 or a double shot for $10. It seems like the perfect way to relax while flying in the age of COVID.

