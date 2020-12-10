Mandatory Acts of Charity: World’s Best Customer Tips $3000 After Buying One Beer

The ongoing pandemic has ravaged the food and drink industry in the US. Countless chefs, servers, bartenders, and hosts have lost their jobs. Restaurants, bars, and grills all over the country have shuttered their doors for weeks, months, and some are closed for good. As the holidays quickly approach, they need us more than ever. We can help by ordering takeout food and drinks or, if we’re feeling generous, leaving a big tip.

That’s exactly what happened recently in Cleveland. The owner of a restaurant called Nighttown was having lunch at the establishment when a regular customer, who had just finished eating, dropped his check at his table. It wasn’t just any check, the bill was for less than ten dollars, but the tip the customer left was $3,000.

The timing for such a heartfelt act couldn’t come at a better time. Not only are the holidays and all its expenses right around the corner, but Ring’s business (and many others) is being ordered to temporarily shut its doors to dine-in eating because of a spike in COVID numbers.

The man didn’t even have any food. Knowing his favorite restaurant was closing and its workers would be out of work, he simply ordered a Stella Artois beer at the bar, took a few sips, and asked for his check.

That’s when he wrote in a tip of $3,000, brought it to Ring and told him good luck, and said he hopes to see the place reopen in the new year.

Ring told CNN that the man wishes to remain anonymous, proving that he doesn’t want credit for his kind act. He simply wanted to find a way to help out in these stressful times.

