Living / Food & Drink
food

Food Fight: Couples Are Breaking Up Over What to Eat For Dinner, Study Says It’s a Dish Best Served COVID

by Mandatory Editors

There’s nothing worse than getting together with your special someone, feeling ravenous, and being unable to decide what food to eat for dinner. But this dilemma is becoming increasingly common among couples – to the point of being a deal-breaker.

A new survey by OnePoll of 2,000 Americans has revealed that couples fight an average of three times per week over where – and what – to eat. It takes the average couple 17 minutes to decide where to dine, though for a particularly picky 16 percent, that deliberation time skyrockets to 30 minutes or more. (By which time, your stomach growls are probably louder than your argument.)

But the drama doesn’t end there. Even when couples decide where to order food from, 32 percent continue to bicker over who’s going to pick the grub up. (Have these people never heard of delivery?) And when dinner is finally served? Half of respondents became annoyed if their partner tasted their food and 42 percent have banned furtive forkfuls. (These people are surely no fun in bed.) Going out doesn’t solve the problem, either; 59 percent said they disliked their partner’s favorite dining venue.

Because culinary contention can be so stressful, two in five respondents said that “food incompatibility” was reason enough to dump someone. Just the question “What do you want for dinner?” (which people say an average of six times per week) filled half of the survey respondents with dread.

COVID-19 and all its culinary restrictions can’t have helped this sticky situation. Here’s a thought: want to keep the peace with your sweetheart? Make your own damn food and dine separately, then meet up for “dessert” later (nudge, nudge, wink, wink).

Cover Photo: Drazen Zigic (Getty Images)

COVID Cravings: 10 Weird Foods You’re Suddenly Into (And What Science Has to Say About It)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

Ranked: The Worst Foods to Eat Before You Bone

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.