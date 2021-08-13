Meanwhile in Texas: Principal Under Fire After Posting Questionable Anniversary Photo (But At Least His Wife Is Happy)

For old people, nothing says I love you like posting a sexy photo on Facebook. Except for maybe almost getting fired from your job for posting said sexy photo.

After digging through principal James Whitfield’s old Facebook photos like a jealous ex after a night of Adderall and wine spritzers, Colleyville School District administrators flagged a photo of him and his wife kissing on the beach.

The photo in question, which was professionally shot on the couple’s wedding anniversary (ten years ago), looks more like a still from a ’90s music video than an OnlyFans post. Still, administrators sent it to Whitfield with a note attached:

“They said, ‘Could you take it down? Can you take this picture down? Can you hide it?’ and I asked, ‘Why? What’s wrong with the picture?'” Whitfield said.

See for yourself:

Worried that his new post as principal of the local high school was in jeopardy, Whitfield obliged. But something about the request felt off, prompting him to write a lengthy Facebook post to address what he felt might be racially motivated. Especially after some parents began accusing him of forcing Critical Race Theory on his students (which he is not).

“I am not the CRT (Critical Race Theory) Boogeyman. I am the first African American to assume the role of Principal at my current school in its 25-year history, and I am keenly aware of how much fear this strikes in the hearts of a small minority who would much rather things go back to the way they used to be,” Whitfield wrote.

While the school claims the saucy photo was only flagged because parents were complaining, a few moms at the high school came forward to call out the school district, including Sunni Roppollo who said, “I think it’s sweet. He’s a happily married man. It’s he and his beautiful wife, they have a beautiful family… I can’t see why a husband and wife can’t have a picture of them in a sweet moment.”

The truth is, whether we like to admit it to ourselves or not, teachers are people too. With actual lives. It’s about time we started treating them with the respect they deserve, even if they have terrible tattoos.

Photos: pinstock (Getty Images) and Facebook (James Whitfield)

