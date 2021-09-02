Meanwhile in Texas: Dad Strips Off Everything at School Board Meeting Except For His Mask to Make a Point (You Had Us At Beer Belly)

Who knew standing up for what you believe in was as easy as getting buck naked? Well, that’s what happens when a rising wave of Covid cases threatens your kids – it’s dad bod to the rescue (err, sort of.)

James Akers became a local hero after showing up to a school board meeting to air his grievances about the lack of mask mandates at his kid’s school. But it wasn’t so much what he said as how he said it that really drilled the point home.

For Akers performed the most awkward striptease Texas moms had ever seen.

“I’m here to say that I do not like government or any other entity, just ask my wife, telling me what to do,” Akers began his speech. “But sometimes I’ve got to push the envelope a little bit. And I’ve just decided that I’m going to not just talk about it, but I’m going to walk the walk.”

After a brief pause, he continued poker-faced, “At work, they make me wear this jacket. I hate it. They make me wear this shirt and tie. I hate it,” he said, carefully removing each article of clothing.

Akers went on to lampoon the various rules he likes to break as he tore off his shirt and gingerly dropped his pants, revealing a pair of swim trunks underneath (phew). Unsure how far this striptease was going to go, some people gasped while others cheered.

As officers approached the disrobed father, feeling obligated to escort him from the premises (but conflicted about having to touch the bare skin of a stranger), Akers concluded his speech. “It’s simple protocol people. We follow certain rules for a very good reason.”

In a town called Dripping Springs, stripping down to your swim trunks is probably how most people say hello. Still, the unexpected stunt illustrated Akers point perfectly.

See for yourself:

Afterward, Akers told a local news outlet, “There are too many voices out there that I think are digging in for political reasons, and absolutely just not thinking about the common-sense decisions.”

He may be referring, in part, to Texas Gov. Greg Abbot who recently pushed to block government organizations from mandating the use of masks. But with school back in session and Covid cases rising more than 400 percent since July, many Texans are seeking common-sense safety measures to protect their families.

And public schools couldn’t agree more. The state is currently being sued by school districts over Gov. Abbot’s political meddling. Let’s just hope next time someone strips down at a school board meeting, it’s more Jennifer Love Hewitt and less Uncle Fester.

Cover Photo: Ghislain & Marie David de Lossy (Getty Images)

