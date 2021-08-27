Meanwhile in Texas: Pro-life Website Created to Snitch on Women Bombarded By Furry Porn Spam (Finally, A Good Use For the Internet)

When it comes to women’s reproductive rights, Texas is taking a cue from The Handmaid’s Tale. And while the show is deservedly very popular, it wasn’t meant to be a blueprint for legislation.

But it looks like a few white dudes in Texas thought the show had some pretty good ideas. In fact, the state passed a Heartbeat Bill that makes it unlawful for a woman to have an abortion after six weeks – a scant window of time in which many women don’t even know they’re pregnant yet.

The bill, signed into law by up-for-re-election Gov. Greg Abbot, is the strictest in the country and handily dismantles the precedents set by Roe v. Wade in 1973. The bill also kicks off an open season on abortion clinics, giving pro-lifers the opportunity to sue them out of existence at every turn.

The one sticky caveat in the new bill is that reporting unlawful abortions is at the sole discretion of the great people of Texas. Meaning family Thanksgiving is about to get real interesting this year.

To help these citizen watchdogs (AKA busybody snitches) report illegal abortions, a powerful pro-life lobby has set up a special website to turn nosy neighbors (and curious cousins) into spies for God.

This is where the furry porn comes in.

Internet heathens caught wind of the whistleblower website and began forming ranks, sending in anonymous tips that can only be described as images that are un-scrubbable from your eyeballs. And yes, some of them involved pornographic GIFs of the furry variety.

In the first useful moment since the internet was invented, the spam movement spread across social media as more and more outraged citizens began blowing “the whistle” as hard as they could.

Check out the action on Twitter:

lol texas made a website to report women who violate the new abortion bill and you can attach pictures so all my free time today is spamming it with goatse and furry porn — sgt balls: greg abbott hate club president (@sgtballsisback) August 21, 2021

We need to sic the K-Pop stans on this — Jesse Sands (@TheJesseSands) August 21, 2021

endless hours of entertainment like a small child with a cardboard box — LittleLegs (unhinged) (@TinyLittleLegs) August 21, 2021

@Carroll_Trap I sense a new pig poop balls opportunity — J_SEA (@jicksea) August 22, 2021

Texas just launched a “whistle-blower” site for its heartbeat bill, to report anyone that received an abortion after six weeks. Would be a shame if this image were to be submitted multiple times, but I know y’all would never. https://t.co/JiIi4WeYqK pic.twitter.com/hnevjxopQ1 — 🐠 Stude 🐠 (@StudebacherH0ch) August 25, 2021

If only I was good at coding I’d made a bot that floods the site — Lani (@LaniMakesTweets) August 24, 2021

Already broken — YVAN (@YCCSound) August 24, 2021

Let’s hope the Texas Heartbeat Act doesn’t last six weeks. After all, the world has enough trouble on its plate to handle another side of religious zealot mash potatoes.

Cover Photo: RichLegg (Getty Images)

