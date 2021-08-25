Meanwhile on TikTok: Country Dude Guts Fish With His Bare Teeth (And the Comments Are Hilarious)

Photo: @countrybuckbrown (TikTok)

One of the best things about TikTok is the seemingly endless number of videos dealing with food-related hacks. You can learn how to make a perfectly folded burrito, become an expert at stealing the middle of your loved one’s sub without them knowing, and now, apparently how to gut a fish with your bare teeth (as if that was a skill you have any desire to have).

His name is Dominique Brown, but he goes by @countrybuckbrown on TikTok. His videos center around the country life, especially his recent TikTok about the proper way to gut and clean a fish.

Everything starts normally with Brown showing the internet how to cut open and clean a fish, using a knife. But things take a really dark, disturbing turn when he shows viewers what to do if you want to enjoy the tasty fish you just caught but you can’t seem to find your trusty knife.

You probably won’t be surprised where this video goes. Since he has no sharp blade to use, he grabs the fish and chops down on his head, and tears it off with his bare teeth. It’s shocking, disturbing, and does a surprisingly good job. Sure, it’s not for the faint of heart (especially people who don’t enjoy fishy tastes in their mouths). But, in a pinch, it’s good to know there is a way to gut a fish without a knife.

Commenters weren’t as pleased as us with people believing the man know has “COVID 35” from biting the fish, assuming his name is Bubba, and one adding, “Y’all laughing but folks like him would survive a zombie apocalypse for sure.”