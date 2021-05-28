Meanwhile in Oregon: Man Finds Actual ‘Floor Is Lava’ in Cave Beneath Home, Really Could Have Used It a Year Ago Quarantining With Wife

What would you do if you came home to discover a secret lava tube hidden beneath your house? If you’re James Brierley, you’d probably curse out loud for not discovering it sooner when a secret cave would have been the perfect mini-vacation from quarantine coupledom.

James and his wife Suzanne bought the Bend, Oregon property in 2017 but had no idea what lay beneath the house until they tried to sell it. When the realtor mentioned the existence of an underground cave they went to go check it out and the Brierley’s discovered a massive tunnel formed by an ancient lava flow.

Because the cave is so extensive and naturally air-conditioned, we’re not ruling out the possibility that it’s Bigfoot’s summer home. Obviously, it would be the perfect underground highway for mystical creatures as according to NASA, Oregon sits on a network of lava tubes with four volcanoes currently under 24-hour watch because of the imminent potential to blow their loads.

These days people seem to be finding all sorts of weird “accessories” in their homes. From the lady who found a mummified baby in her Parisian apartment to the recent discovery of a prohibition-era liquor horde, there’s no telling what gems a home is hiding until you go poking around.

Whether or not a lava tube adds property value or not is a matter of some debate. We’d like to think it’s a hot home in a hot market.

As for the Brierley’s, they really hope whoever buys the home takes good care of the cave. Not only is it a perfect man cave, game room, meat-curing storage unit, and catacombs, but when the nearby Newberry volcano erupts, it’ll be the best place to roast marshmallows on the lava.

Cover Photo: Brian van der Brug (Getty Images)

1/12 Kim Kardashian Posts ‘Single and Ready’ Workout Bikini Photo With Platinum Hair, It Doesn’t Make Sense and We Don’t Care Click here for more weird news. Photo: Instagram

2/12 Meanwhile in New York: Teacher Sucked Man’s Nipples During Zoom Class, A Lesson No Student Will Ever Forget Click here for more weird news. Photo: 1001nights (Getty Images)



3/12 Sex Doll Rants About Human Race ‘Shitshow,’ Watch Her Shame You Just Like Real Girlfriend Would! Click here for more weird news. Photo: New York Post / Newsflare

4/12 Meanwhile in Hawaii: Viral Video Shows Girl Battling Shark and Miraculously Surviving, Our Pants However Did Not Fare Well in the End Click here for more weird news. Photo: Martin Barraud (Getty Images)



5/12 Jeff Bezos’ Mid-Life Crisis Looks Amazing In the Form of New $500 Million Superyacht Click here for more weird news. Photo: PAWAN SHARMA (Getty Images)

6/12 People Would Rather Browse Their Dream Homes Than Have Sex, Survey Shows Binging Zillow Is the New YouPorn Click here for more weird news. Photo: Portra (Getty Images)



7/12 Study Finds Top Dealbreaker for Relationships Is Something Your Credit Card Can Help With If You Miss Being Single (And You’re Ready to Post-Pandemic Mingle) Click here for more weird news. Photo: pixelfit (Getty Images)

8/12 ‘Sexy Hunter’ Model on OnlyFans Poses With Dead Exotic Animals, Claims Her Kills Are a Form of ‘Conservation’ Click here for more weird news. Photo: @michaelkashuntingwild (Instagram)



9/12 TikTok Bloating Video of Girl Before and After Eating Shows Some Women Really Do Get Us Click here for more weird news. Photo: TikTok

10/12 Meanwhile in Missouri: Couple Finds Live Bomb in Backyard, First Post-Pandemic Party Looks to Be a Bang Click here for more weird news. Photo: Pamela Coffey



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested After Stealing 2 Police Cruisers in Wild Car Chase (Says If You Love What You Do, You’ll Never Have to Lease a Car) Click here for more weird news. Photo: New York Post

12/12 Meanwhile in Maryland: Arsonist Watches DIY Housefire With Roommate Inside From Comfort of Lawnchair, Likely a Dishwasher Disagreement That Went Up in Flames (Video) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.