Meanwhile in California: Vandals Targeting Chauvin Defense Witness Leave Severed Pig Head at Wrong House, Nice Way to Start the Day Say New Tenants

Moving into a new house always comes with a few minor adjustments. Fitting your couch into the oddly-shaped living room. Identifying all the weird sounds that go bump in the night. And of course, discovering the severed head of a pig left on your doorstep by mistake.

In case you haven’t been following the trial of Derek Chauvin, tensions have been high. So high, in fact, that a group of vandals 2,000 miles away from the courtroom drama in Hennepin County, Minnesota, ding-dong-ditched a residence they believed belonged to the defense team’s expert witness in use-of-force. And yes, they went Godfather with it.

The house, located just north of San Francisco, once belonged to Barry Brodd, the former policeman who was called to the witness stand in defense of Chauvin. While the ill-informed group of vigilantes defaced the wrong home, Brodd was giving his testimony which included such gems as “Derek Chauvin’s interactions with Mr. Floyd were… objectively reasonable.”

Suspects were later picked up at the mall after also vandalizing a downtown statue with the words “Oink! Oink!” written in blood. While it sounds like the makings of a new Manson Family dynasty, charges have not yet been filed, though a felony might ensue as the property damage did exceed $4,000. However, police seemed less focused on the vandal’s statement and more on Brodd’s.

“We are aware of former Santa Rosa Police Officer, Barry Brodd, providing testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial,” Police Chief Rainer Navarro said. “His comments do not reflect the values and beliefs of the Santa Rosa Police Department.”

Looks like Brodd’s comments don’t reflect the values and beliefs of the nation either as Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd. All we can say to that is, you reap what you sow.

Cover Photo: Richard Bailey (Getty Images)

