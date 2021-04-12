Pete Davidson Finally Moves Out of His Mom’s House (Better Late Than Never)

No adult male wants to live with his parents any longer than he has to, but some take longer to launch than others. Lack of funds or transportation can get even the most independent of us stuck in our rents’ basement, but we’re not sure what Pete Davidson’s excuse is. The 27-year-old actor only just managed to move out of the home where he lived with his mom, Amy.

“I’m fully out. I got a pad,” Davidson announced in a TikTok over the weekend. The video included a peek at the big windows and substantial TV in his new digs.

Davidson has been planning to relocate for at least a couple of months. During a Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” segment in February, he admitted that he spent Valentine’s Day “eating chocolates and watching a movie with my mom, which is why I’m officially moving out of the house. One of us has to go.”

When host Colin Jost asked Davidson if he was being serious, he confirmed he was. “The thing is my mom is a lot like this show,” he said. “No matter what I do, I’m never asked to leave. Also, they’re both really old and noticeably fatigued.”

Though Davidson and his mom both paid for the Staten Island house they bought two years ago in the wake of Davidson’s breakup with Ariana Grande, Davidson was relegated to a basement apartment, which he showcased for fans during his Netflix special Alive in New York.

“I moved here like a year ago and built this weird little basement to stay away from f—ing people,” he said, giving viewers a glimpse of the living area, full-sized kitchen, and signature wall, as well as his hoodie and sneaker collections. The tour also included his bedroom, “where nothing happens because I live with my mom,” he snarked.

Well, things are about to change for ol’ Pete because he finally has his own space and freedom to do whatever – and whomever – he wants. We hope he throws a helluva housewarming party!

