TikTok Parents Throw Gender Reveal Party For Newly Adopted 12-Year-Old, Now We Want One

By now, we’ve established that gender reveal parties are stupid, insensitive, and sometimes, even fatal. Collectively, we can all agree that this is one parenting trend that can happily go by the wayside. But one couple’s recent gender reveal on TikTok has us reconsidering our position on the tradition. Why? Because their gender reveal involved their newly adopted 12-year-old.

Charlette and Dan Fontaine of Manitoba, Canada recently officially adopted their 12-year-old foster daughter Bianca. They wanted to celebrate this accomplishment after four long years of fostering her, so they created a fun little TikTok video.

In the vid, the “new” parents stand side by side with a big balloon. “I wonder what it is?” Charlette says. Then Bianca bops into frame, pops the balloon (which is filled with pink confetti), and announces, “It’s a 12-year-old girl!”

The video went viral in part because of its inventiveness but also because it highlighted a little-known fact about adoption: that kids over the age of 2 are often deemed ‘unadoptable’ because of their age. Many prospective adoptive parents want babies, leaving millions of older kids in the lurch.

But maybe, just maybe, by the power of TikTok and families like the Fontaines, more people will be motivated to adopt older children, knowing that they can still have those much-coveted gender reveals after all!

Cover Photo: Charlette Fontaine / Facebook

