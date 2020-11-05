Oregon Decriminalizes Heroin With Election Proposition, Not Legal But Just Legal Enough

The 2020 election gave potheads reason to celebrate: five new states legalized marijuana for adults. But Oregon went one step further – dare we say in the wrong direction – by decriminalizing small amounts of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Say what? The new initiative, officially titled Oregon Measure 110, will allow those in possession of hard drugs off the hook with only a $100 fine and by attending an addiction recovery program. How is Oregon paying for those programs? With all the green the state is making from legalized marijuana. So…using income from one drug to pay to get people off another drug. ‘Cause that makes sense.

“Today’s victory is a landmark declaration that the time has come to stop criminalizing people for drug use,” said Kassandra Frederique, executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance. That organization, along with the Oregon Democratic Party, supported the initiative. Republicans considered it “radical.”

Drug dealers are surely rejoicing but, um, do we really want to destigmatize street drugs that have killed tens of thousands of people?

Photo: National Institute on Drug Abuse

Let this be a reminder that just because something is legal doesn’t mean it’s safe – or advisable. Cannibalism, marrying your cousin, driving naked, and owning a flamethrower are all technically legal, but these are not bandwagons we want Americans to jump on. No story that starts with, “I was high on heroin and…” ever ends well. (Haven’t you seen Requiem For a Dream or read Permanent Midnight?)

This initiative will keep people out of jail, sure, but it won’t stop them from doing stupid shit while high…or from dying. DARE had it right all along: Just say “no” to drugs.

Cover Photo: mladenbalinovac (Getty Images)

Meanwhile in Florida: Toddler Gets Head Stuck in Toilet Seat, Dad Saves the Day With Saw

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Meanwhile in Florida: College Student Jailed For Fish Photo, There Goes His Tinder Profile

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.