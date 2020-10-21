‘Seinfeld’ Cast Members Reunite For a ‘Fundraiser About Something’ to Flip Texas Blue

Seinfeld may have been the “show about nothing,” but it definitely stands for something.

On Friday, Seinfeld stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander will join co-creator Larry David and host Seth Meyers for a virtual fundraiser for the Texas Democratic Party. Dubbed a “Fundraiser About Something,” it will feature a discussion of Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander, and David’s favorite episode of the iconic ‘90s sitcom.

“Texas is a battleground state, period,” Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander, and David said in a joint statement. “We knew that we had to reunite for something special and the movement on the ground for Texas Democrats up and down the ballot is the perfect opportunity to do just that. Texans are getting out to vote in droves and showing the world that Texas has never been a red state, it’s been a non-voting state. We couldn’t be more thrilled to host a ‘fundraiser about something’ for a terrific organization like the Texas Democratic Party, who are building the movement necessary to turn Texas blue in 14 days.”

Louis-Dreyfus has used her star power in the past for political purposes; she was part of a Veep reunion for the Wisconsin Democratic Party earlier this month and also hosted one night of the Democratic party’s virtual convention. In addition to raising funds for Biden through Cameo last month, Alexander has leveraged his celebrity to benefit many causes, including Ante Up For Africa, Feed the Children, and Lupus LA. He’s won $500K for the United Way of the greater New Orleans area by playing poker and is the national spokesman for the Scleroderma Foundation. David started a GoFundMe for golf caddies in the early days of the pandemic. Even Wayne Knight (aka Newman) did a good deed by going postal in a mail-in voting PSA.

As much as we applaud famous people using their clout to influence the outcome of the 2020 election and better the world in general, we have to ask: Where’s Jerry? Too busy promoting his new book? Is it still Seinfeld without Seinfeld?

Ah, well. Hopefully, the “Fundraiser About Something,” be a fun, nostalgic look back at the series rather than a bunch of yada, yada, yada.

