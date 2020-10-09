Culture / Entertainment
Larry David

Pretty, Pretty, Pretty Good: Larry David Marries at Age 73, Proving It’s Never Too Late to Get Tied Down

by Mandatory Editors

“Mazeltov”s are in order for Larry David, who just married his longtime girlfriend Ashley Underwood. It’s the second marriage for the 73-year-old, and no one seems to know how old (or rather, young) his new bride is. No matter. It’s clear the Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator could not curb his enthusiasm for Underwood, with whom he’s been in a relationship for three years.

The happy couple met at Sacha Baron Cohen’s birthday party in 2017. In a small-world-Hollywood twist of fate, Underwood had worked as a producer on Cohen’s series Who Is America? and was friends with Isla Fisher, Cohen’s wife, who also guest-starred on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“We were seated next to each other, I think with that in mind,” David told the New York Times. “Much to her surprise I left before dessert. I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn’t want to risk staying too long and blowing the good impression.”

Looks like he didn’t blow anything, as Underwood moved in with the comedian in 2019. Together, they adopted an Australian shepherd puppy dubbed Bernie (yes, after Bernie Sanders). All three have been quarantining together this year, and it hasn’t always been a honeymoon. “There’s not a moment in the day when there isn’t friction between at least two of us,” David told the New York Times. Arguments about the dishes and Netflix cheating were apparently commonplace.

But the lovebirds must’ve resolved their differences because the duo tied the knot in a so-called “intimate affair” earlier this week. We gotta say, for a man his age, David did pretty, pretty, pretty good in the relationship department.

Cover Photo: Michael Kovac / Contributor (Getty Images)

