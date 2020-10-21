Baby Bear Steals Woman’s Pumpkin, Apparently a Little Confused About the Rules of Halloween
When it comes to Halloween-style shenanigans, we know all about kids smashing pumpkins, throwing eggs at people and homes, rolling toilet paper on trees, and jumping out and scaring people (and likely taking their hard-earned candy in the process). But, all of these pranks usually consist of humans playing practical jokes on other humans. Rarely, do they involve animals. Especially stories where the wild animal chooses trick over treat. That’s exactly what happened recently in New Jersey and it was all caught on video.
Kelly Stephens of Morris County, New Jersey, noticed an alert that someone was approaching her front door. When she took a look at the video, she was shocked to see a bear looking over her Halloween decorations. She screamed and the burgling bear grabbed a pumpkin in its mouth and ran off.
Obviously hungry and hoping for an autumnal snack, the bear can be seen creeping up to the house in the video before snatching up the pumpkin and running away. In the video, you can also see the bear scrambling away and dropping the pumpkin while attempting to make its escape. The gourd rolls down the street as the bear makes chase, unwilling to give up on his Halloween feast.
It grabs it up again and finds a spot across the street from the house and settles in to eat the pumpkin. The best part of this story is that nobody got hurt, the woman has an interesting video, and the bear got a meal. The only negative is that now she’ll have to go out and get a replacement pumpkin before the holiday. Hopefully, this one lasts until at least Nov. 1.
Photo: Ed Gregory / EyeEm (Getty Images)
Well, Hot Dog! New York Restaurant Sells $75 Wiener For Charity, Totally Worth It
1/12
Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)
2/12
Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: CNN
-
3/12
Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: SWNS
4/12
‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes!
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: YouTube
-
5/12
News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: YouTube
6/12
Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
-
7/12
8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)
8/12
Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: MTA
-
9/12
Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: CNN
10/12
The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
-
11/12
Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)
12/12
Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: DCPI
Mimosa of Beers: Miller High Life Crashes Your Brunch With New Drink
1/12
Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)
2/12
Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: CNN
-
3/12
Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: SWNS
4/12
‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes!
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: YouTube
-
5/12
News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: YouTube
6/12
Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
-
7/12
8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)
8/12
Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: MTA
-
9/12
Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: CNN
10/12
The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
-
11/12
Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)
12/12
Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: DCPI
Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.