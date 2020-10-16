Culture / Entertainment
Halloween

Mandatory Staff Picks: Best Non-Scary Halloween Movies For All You Hall-O-Weenies

by Mandatory Editors

Halloween 2020 is going to be pretty low key. Being in the middle of a pandemic means that instead of partying all night in our craziest costumes or handing out candy for hours on end, we’ll all be planted in front of our screens, scrolling in search of entertainment.

Oct. 31 is often associated with horror movies, but not everyone can stomach that level of scary. For the rest of us Hall-O-Weenies, there are comedies, mockumentaries, animated classics, and other films that fulfill our spooky season viewing cravings. Make your favorite Halloween treat, turn off the lights, and settle into the couch for a binge-fest that won’t give you nightmares until Thanksgiving.

Cover Photo:

COVID buzzkill: Halloween Trick-or-Treating Gets Canceled in Los Angeles Because Coronavirus Is Scary Enough

Honest Timeline: Reluctantly Going to a Halloween Costume Party When You Hate Dressing Up

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.