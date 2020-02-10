Man Smokes Weed While in Court For Marijuana Charge, Should End Well After Learning From This Experience

Once or twice in a generation, a hero comes along to challenge the status quo in ways they never expected. Like Rosa Parks or Moses, that singular person overthrows the shackles of tyranny, paving a road toward greater freedom. Today that person is Spencer Allen Boston, the Tennessee weed activist who stared down the barrel of a marijuana possession charge and never batted an eyelash.

Last week, when the 20-year-old was dragged into court to face the legal consequences of his weed-infused lifestyle, Boston took his face time with the judge as an opportunity to stand up for his belief that smoking weed is nobody’s business but his own. Rather than give a speech defending his actions, he sent his message the best way he knew how. By lighting up a joint and sucking it down with an air of composed satisfaction. The move was so brazen, the bailiff didn’t even realize what was going on until Boston was good and stoned. Then, as authorities led him away in anger, Boston was heard to remark, “The people deserve better!” No truer words have ever been spoken, by any poet or politician in any state of the Union for the last 100 years.

But rather than being celebrated as an American hero, Boston is being charged with contempt of court and is currently serving 10 days in jail. Next week, he’ll be eligible to post bail (at a draconian $3,000). Only time will tell if Boston is on the right side of history, as too often the villains in today’s headlines become the heroes of tomorrow’s. But one thing is for certain: there goes all Boston’s weed money. Hopefully, the court learned its lesson.

Photo: RealPeopleGroup (Getty Images)

1/12 Anti-Vaxxer Charged After Throwing Menstrual Blood in Court, Perfect Example For Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids Get more weird courtroom news here. Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

2/12 Dumpster Dive: Investigation Discovers Amazon Third-Party Sellers Who Repackage Actual Trash Get more shady Amazon shopping news here. Photo: Art-Of-Photo (Getty Images)

3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Woman ‘Accidentally’ Gifts Semi-Automatic Rifle at Baby Shower, Completely Blows Away Karen’s Baby Yoga Mat Get more baby gun rights news here. Photo: CREATISTA (Getty Images)

4/12 Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real Asshole for Not Taking It Down Get more Facebook (sucks) news here. Photo: Buzzfeed



5/12 Gene-Edited Baby Born in China, Vows World Domination Before Gender Reveal Party Get more baby world domination news here. Photo: John M Lund Photography Inc (Getty Images)

6/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Naked Man Steals Car From Valet, Wasn’t Planning on Leather Seats Get more weird naked grand theft auto news here. Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

7/12 Disservice Animal: Cleverly Disturbed Man Registers Beer as an Emotional Support Pet Get more genius alcoholic dude news here. Photo: Space_Cat (Getty Images)

8/12 Minnie Mouse Lands First Punch in Vegas Disney Brawl, Bet You Didn’t See Her Comin’ Get more Disney fight club news here. Photo: Matthew Sperzel / Contributor



9/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Bus Evacuated After Teen Hot-Boxes It With Axe Body Spray, Coins New Term ‘Douchebus’ Get more cheap body spray news here. Photo: InnerVisionPRO (Getty Images)

10/12 Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick Get more weird school bigotry news here. Photo: Kimberly Alford (Facebook)

11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Mom Leaves Kids on Bus to Smoke Weed, Alternative Parenting Style Denied Get more (bad) stoner mom news here. Photo: Ed Freeman (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in America: Dumbass Caught Robbing Bank After Ironic Social Media Post About Making It ‘Look Easy’ Get more get-rich-quick-then-go-to-prison news here. Photo: Victoria Gnatiuk (Getty Images)

Life in the fast lane: Expectation vs. Reality: How Long You Should Wait Before Hitting These Major Relationship Milestones

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.