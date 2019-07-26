Living / Cannabis

The Weed Museum Showcases the Highs (And Lows) of Cannabis

by Sabrina Cognata

Part of the reason that marijuana stayed illegal for so long was a barrage of misinformation, something tech giant Weedmaps wants to put an end to. They’ve launched the Weedmaps Museum of Weed to tell the story of your favorite smokable flower. The museum will launch in Hollywood, California, the epicenter of weed culture, and will only be around for a limited time, just like that last joint you rolled. To hear more about the experience, keep reading.

Photo: Heath Korvola (Getty Images)

Cannabis fit: How Weed Can Upgrade Your Workout

Pot talk: Mandatory Guide For An Endless Summer High

Will you put aside some time this summer to check out Weedmaps Museum of Weed? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.