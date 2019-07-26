The Weed Museum Showcases the Highs (And Lows) of Cannabis
Part of the reason that marijuana stayed illegal for so long was a barrage of misinformation, something tech giant Weedmaps wants to put an end to. They’ve launched the Weedmaps Museum of Weed to tell the story of your favorite smokable flower. The museum will launch in Hollywood, California, the epicenter of weed culture, and will only be around for a limited time, just like that last joint you rolled. To hear more about the experience, keep reading.
The Experience
More than just history and stonerisms, the Museum of Weed exists to celebrate how culture and cannabis shaped each other. This 30,000 square-foot experience features eight immersive exhibits, a plant lab, interactive art installations, artifacts and more. Plus, they have a gift shop and cafe to make sure you spend that hard-earned money on munchies and all things weed.
The Exhibits
The seven Museum of Weed exhibits will take you through the comprehensive journey of marijuana, the people who love it, and the social justice warriors who fought to legalize it.
This includes dropping knowledge you probably already need in exhibits titled Pre-Prohibition, Age of Madness, Counterculture Revolution, Behind Closed Doors, Entrapment, Dose of Compassion, and Legalization. You'll leave a more well-rounded stoner, and who doesn't need that?
The Basics
The Weedmaps Museum of Weed opens its doors Aug. 3 and will be open for a limited time, saying farewell on Sept. 29.
Visitors can hit up the museum located at:
720 Cahuenga Boulevard
Los Angeles, California 90038
Hours
Monday – Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday – Thursday: 2 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Friday: 12 p.m. – midnight
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (VIP only 8 p.m. – midnight)
Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Tickets and Admission
This 420-themed museum is for adults ages 18 and older. You know, the legal age to buy marijuana in California. So obviously leave the kiddies at home.
General Admission (18+): $35
Student (18+): $32
Military and First Responder (18+): $29
VIP (21+): $200
Purchase tickets here.
Bring Your Spending Money
Weedmaps Museum of Weed experience is a cash-free zone. This means digital payments only, so remember your credit card, because they'll have stuff you want, including a full café, coffee and pastries bar, and gift shop with a robust collection of custom apparel, iconic pop-cultural tokens, and cannabis-related keepsakes.
Will you put aside some time this summer to check out Weedmaps Museum of Weed? Let us know in the comments!
