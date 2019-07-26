The Weed Museum Showcases the Highs (And Lows) of Cannabis

The Exhibits

The seven Museum of Weed exhibits will take you through the comprehensive journey of marijuana, the people who love it, and the social justice warriors who fought to legalize it.

This includes dropping knowledge you probably already need in exhibits titled Pre-Prohibition, Age of Madness, Counterculture Revolution, Behind Closed Doors, Entrapment, Dose of Compassion, and Legalization. You'll leave a more well-rounded stoner, and who doesn't need that?