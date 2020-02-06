Living / Life Hacks
will

Dead Broke: How to Write a Will When You Have Nothing to Leave Behind

by Ken Franklin

So, you’ve gotten your own place, opened up a savings account (with a $1 minimum), and brought home a pet goldfish from the traveling carnival down the street. You even chopped an entire carrot and made a homemade sort of stew. Congrats, you’re well on your way to adult-of-the-month status. But there’s still one thing missing from your portrait of adulthood, and that’s a will. Because nothing shouts responsible grown-up like legally listing all your possessions and assigning them to people you know before you kick the bucket. And don’t be concerned if you don’t have much in the way of stuff just yet. Trust us, it’s much easier to bequeath your earthly possessions when you don’t have a whole lot to begin with. So if you’re the type of man who likes to have a plan, here’s how to write a will when you have nothing to leave behind.

Photo: Deagreez (Getty Images)

Just keep smiling: The Justin Timberlake Guide to Pretending Like Nothing Bad Just Happened in Your Relationship

Marriage story: Man Asks Judge to Approve ‘Trial by Combat’ With Ex-Wife, Potential Reality Show ‘Marital Gladiators’ on the Table

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.