Woman Drenched in ‘Hot Diarrhea’ From Homeless LA Man, Gets Authentic Hollywood Experience

And you thought your day was shitty. Imagine being Heidi Van Tassel, an innocent woman strolling along Hollywood Boulevard, one of the many strange areas of Los Angeles, when a homeless man pulled her to the ground and dumped a bucket of hot feces on her head.

“It was diarrhea. Hot liquid. I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes,” Van Tassel said (with tears where the man’s excrement used to be). “Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month.”

Van Tassel said she is now suffering from PTSD (Poo Trauma, So Disgusting). Though the homeless man was unavailable for questioning, we imagine the answers to our two questions would be 1) Taco Bell Party Pack and 2) He wanted to offer an authentic Hollywood experience: getting shit on in ways you never imagined possible.

Cover Photo: Apostoli Rossella (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested After Having Sex With Stuffed Animals In Target; Expected More, Paid Less For more weird news, click here. Photo: Andreas Krumwiede EyeEm (Getty Images)

2/12 Elon Musk to Replace Tesla Horns With Farts and Goat Noises (And Our Job Making Jokes Has Been Done For Us) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Art-of-Photo (Getty Images)

3/12 Mind-Reading Device Calms You Down For Only $150, Says Guy Who Never Smoked Weed For more weird news, click here. Photo: Coney Jay (Getty Images)

4/12 Weird News: TSA Finds ‘Like 20 Bags’ of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in Woman’s Luggage, Claims It’s Not Easy Being Cheesy For more weird news, click here. Photo: @emily.ghoul on Instagram



5/12 Woman Lives to 108 Because She Drinks Champagne, She Thinks (But Can’t Remember) For more weird news, click here. Photo: grinvalds (Getty Images)

6/12 Justin Bieber Removes Wife’s Wedding Garter With Sexy Beaver Teeth Move, Hundreds of Young Beliebers Expected to Be Hospitalized for Terminal FOMO For more weird news, click here. Photo: Instagram

7/12 Bold Apple Strategy Threatens to Take Away Your Internet If You Don’t Upgrade For more weird news, click here. Photo: Liam Norris (Getty Images)

8/12 Iowa Man Scores $3 Million In Beer Money, Still Too Cheap to Buy Everyone a Round For more weird news, click here. Photo: Matthew Holst (Getty Images)



9/12 Iowa Woman Killed by Explosion at Gender Reveal Party, Still Unlikely the End of These Terrible Parties For more weird news, click here. Photo: Mccallk69 (Getty Images)

10/12 Weird News of the Day: Bill Murray Applied for a Job at P.F. Chang’s For more weird news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

11/12 With Pay Phone Booths Gone, Superman Struggles to Find a Place to Change For more weird news, click here. Photo: Robyn Beck, Staff (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Teen Attacks Family With Knife After Getting ‘Cut Off’ From Eating Tomatoes (God Knows How She’ll React Over Chocolate) For more weird news, click here. Photo: themacx (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.