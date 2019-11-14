Fun / Weird News

Woman Drenched in ‘Hot Diarrhea’ From Homeless LA Man, Gets Authentic Hollywood Experience

by Nick Perkins

And you thought your day was shitty. Imagine being Heidi Van Tassel, an innocent woman strolling along Hollywood Boulevard, one of the many strange areas of Los Angeles, when a homeless man pulled her to the ground and dumped a bucket of hot feces on her head.

“It was diarrhea. Hot liquid. I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes,” Van Tassel said (with tears where the man’s excrement used to be). “Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month.”

Van Tassel said she is now suffering from PTSD (Poo Trauma, So Disgusting). Though the homeless man was unavailable for questioning, we imagine the answers to our two questions would be 1) Taco Bell Party Pack and 2) He wanted to offer an authentic Hollywood experience: getting shit on in ways you never imagined possible.

Cover Photo: Apostoli Rossella (Getty Images)

