Meanwhile on MTV: Tori Spelling Confesses to Snooki That She Once Died Her Pubic Hair Purple (Video)

If ever there was a time we wish a celebrity had chosen to overshare with an Instagram pic, this is it. Beverly Hills 90210 star Tori Spelling recently confessed that she once died her pubic hair purple on accident.

The 48-year-old actress shared the sordid tale on MTV’s Messyness when host Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi asked if she’d ever cut her own hair. Spelling said no, but that she’d dyed her own hair. Then she launched into the hairy story.

“You guys are going to think I’m infatuated with my pussy,” she said. “I was feeling frisky, and I was like, ‘Well I have platinum hair. I want the carpet to match the drapes.’”

“You bleached your vagina?” Polizzi gaped.

“I didn’t know. I left [the toner] on too long and it turned bright purple you guys,” Spelling said. “I was like, screw golden showers. This is going to give purple rain a whole new meaning.”

Rumor has it this isn’t the only wild anecdote Spelling shares on the show alongside Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray.

“I love this show because all the stuff I couldn’t say for like the last 10 years of my life, I get to now embrace that and share it,” Spelling told Extra of the comedic series, which is now airing on MTV.

We can’t wait to hear what other sticky situations the star got herself – or her pussy – into. We just wish she had the visuals to go along with it. Pic or it didn’t happen, right?

