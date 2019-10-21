RANKED! The 20 Best TV Couples of the Last 20 Years

Before we were even old enough to have a relationship, we watched couples enact them on television. We learned how to be a good (or a bad) partner, how to compromise, and how to keep love alive despite the worst circumstances. As adults, we continue to turn to TV for relationship guidance or simply to see our complicated, modern love lives reflected back at us. Over the past 20 years, plenty of twosomes have formed our idea of true love, but these are the 20 most influential of the 21st century club. Even after the shows ended, we like to think these couples continued to find one another and keep the flame alive.

Cover Photo: NBC

Drastic times, drastic measures: 8 Bold Ways to Save Your Relationship in One Fell Swoop

1/20 20. Tim and Jill on ‘Home Improvement’ These two were the parents we all wish we had growing up. Photo: ABC

2/20 19. Paul and Jamie on ‘Mad About You’ When one high-strung neurotic meets another high-strung neurotic, magic happens. Photo: NBC

3/20 18. David and Donna on ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ She gave her virginity -- and then her hand -- to him in this sweet (if old-fashioned) relationship. Photo: Fox

4/20 17. Meredith and Derek on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ A one-night-stand turned into forevermore for these two docs. Photo: ABC



5/20 16. Doug and Carrie on ‘King of Queens’ Behind every great (OK, mediocre) man is a woman keeping him in check. Photo: CBS

6/20 15. Angel and Buffy on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Vampire, meet vampire slayer. These star-crossed lovers just couldn't quit one another. Photo: The WB

7/20 14. Mindy and Danny on ‘The Mindy Project’ Sometimes you initially hate the one you come to love. Such was the case with this adorable couple. Photo: Fox

8/20 13. Rachel and Ross on ‘Friends’ They tortured us season after season with their can't-make-up-our-minds romance. Photo: NBC Related: Funniest 'Friends' GIFs Mark 25 Years Since the Pilot



9/20 12. Marshall and Lily on ‘How I Met Your Mother’ The couple that laughs together, stays together. Photo: CBS

10/20 11. Daniel and Issa on ‘Insecure’ They're so bad together, they're good. Photo: HBO

11/20 10. Marge and Homer Simpson on ‘The Simpsons’ Nothing can come between these two, not even Homer's love for doughnuts. Photo: Fox

12/20 9. Andy and April on ‘Parks and Recreation’ These two proved that opposites (funny man, sarcastic woman) really do attract. Photo: NBC



13/20 8. Piper and Alex on ‘Orange is the New Black’ They keep getting one another into trouble and hurting each other, but damn, are they hot together. Photo: Netflix

14/20 7. Glenn and Maggie on ‘The Walking Dead’ This fan favorite relationship (#Glaggie) brought what little heart and happiness there was on this grim show. Photo: AMC

15/20 6. Carrie and Brody on ‘Homeland’ The CIA agent is supposed to be investigating the former Marine, not sleeping with him, but for Carrie and Brody, the lines got blurred and stayed that way. Photo: Showtime

16/20 5. Rob and Sharon on ‘Catastrophe’ You can't find a more realistic depiction of love on TV. These two discuss everything, from fantasies to farting, and somehow still keep making babies together. Photo: Amazon Prime



17/20 4. Big and Carrie on ‘Sex and the City’ On-again, off-again but always steamy and sparring, this pair's hearts finally aligned for the series finale. Photo: HBO

18/20 3. Fleabag and the Priest on ‘Fleabag’ This love is doomed from the start, but we can't help but root for these lovers who will surely burn in hell. Photo: Amazon Prime

19/20 2. Jim and Pam on ‘The Office’ These silly lovebirds gave us faith that romance can not only survive, but thrive, in an office setting. Photo: NBC Related: How to Date Your Cute Co-Worker Without Pissing Off Your Boss

20/20 1. Coach Taylor and Tami on ‘Friday Night Lights’ This unshakable team of two is totally our relationship goals. Photo: NBC

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.