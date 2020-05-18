Living / Culture / Entertainment / Sex and Relationships
Normal People relationship

The ‘Normal People’ Guide to Not Screwing Up the Best Relationship You’ve Ever Had

by Mandatory Editors

Normal People, the Hulu and BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name, is getting viewers all over the country hot and bothered. At the center of the story are Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal), a sizzling Irish couple who meet, hook up, and fall in love in high school. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t last, but the duo keeps bumping into each other (and bumping uglies) for years to come. The show sets up a will-they-or-won’t-they dynamic that keeps viewers hooked, but forgets to answer the question: Why exactly can’t these two stay together? They have stimulating conversation, great sex, and genuinely admire one another. So…what’s the problem?

The stakes of Marianne and Connell’s involvement are low (yes, they’re from different socio-economic backgrounds, but neither of them seems to care) and the obstacles to being together are non-existent. It seems as if their story is only tortured because they – or the author who wrote them –want it to be that way. Indeed, these are two completely normal people who could have a healthy relationship – if they only bothered to try. That’s why we created this Normal People guide to not screwing up the best relationship you’ve ever had. Don’t be a dolt like Marianne or Connell; when you find something good, hold onto it.

Cover Photo: Hulu

Prepare your watchlist: TV Shows Returning in 2020 That We Can’t Wait to Binge On

Catch up: 10 Amazing TV Shows Streaming Now That You Might Have Missed

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.