We Have 6 Solid Guesses Who the ‘BH 90210’ Stalker Is (Only 2 Eps Left)
If you’re keeping up with the BH 90210 TV reboot (spoilers ahead!), you know tensions have grown over who the show’s stalker is as they gear up to shoot the reunion inside of a reunion. As the show nears the end of its season (and possible series run), we have to consider who might be setting actual fire to the set and mailing out creepy decapitated dolls to all the actors. With that, we have six solid guesses as to who might have left the graffiti on their fiery set, and we have a feeling it’s a very familiar face for Beverly Hills 90210 lovers. Does someone want to kill them, or are they just burned nobody has reached about the reunion? We have them ranked from least to most likely, but we think it’s fairly obvious. Do you?
Dylan McKay
Unlikely, given that Luke Perry sadly had a stroke, before passing, on the same day the cast announced they'd be doing the reboot. Had they quietly began shooting beforehand without anyone knowing, we'd get a big unexpected surprise, but more than likely their honoring of him in the debut episode is all we'll get. Plus it's a little creepy now that he's beyond the grave.
Clare Arnold
She was only around in the middle of the series, and we couldn't stand her the first few seasons she was in, so it's unlikely fans would get a thrill out of seeing her.
Scott Scanlon
People forget he was a cast original and best buddy of David Silver, but given that they were so much alike, they decided to kill him off early on, quite literally with the accidental gunshot. Maybe he'll be back to give us some updated tips on gun control.
Jim Walsh
He was the TV father we never had, and he was strict but fair. But given Carol Potter's involvement in the reunion, wouldn't the classic Mr. Walsh (James Eckhouse) be a little butt-hurt he wasn't invited back to impart his last bits of wisdom?
Valerie Malone
She wasn't original "90210" but she was arguably part of the core. Coming in around season five, replacing Shannen Doherty after reported set drama and staying close to the end, we would love to see Tiffani Thiessen back, and she's been known to put up a cat fight, fake some pregnancy and set some fires of her own.
Nat Bussichio
The unlikely guy to set fires would be the most likable character from the original show, who stayed from start to finish, cooked their burgers, cleaned their messes, was the group sage, and kept most of these kids out of jail. He is a peach of a man, the king of the Peach Pit and he will not be trifled with!
