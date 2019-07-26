Jason Priestly of ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Gives Back With Style (And So Should You)

You might know him better as Brandon Walsh, the twin brother of Brenda Walsh, on the OG Beverly Hills 90210. However, actor and director Jason Priestley wants to be known for more than his appearances onscreen. He’s teamed up with Canadian retailer Moores Clothing for Men for their 10th annual suit drive where anyone can donate gently-used professional clothing to Moores stores across Quebec.

Basically, if you’re local to Quebec, you can drop off business attire for both men and women, which will be donated to people looking for work. This collaboration allows you to give back along with one of the biggest ’90s heartthrobs. The drive lasts until July 31, shortly before the premiere of the latest reboot of BH90210 on Aug. 7.

But let’s move onto even more inspiring news: the geniuses behind Beverly Hills 90210 have released new trading cards to coincide with the show’s reboot premiere. These cards feature some of your favorite cast members including everyone’s favorite bad girl, Shannen Doherty. Keep scrolling to check them out and see if your favorite ’90s character is included.

Photo: George Pimentel / Contributor (Getty Images)

1/7 Shannen Doherty is Brenda Walsh Photo: @BH90210 on Instagram

2/7 Jason Priestley is Brandon Walsh Photo: @BH90210 on Instagram

3/7 Jennie Garth Is Kelly Taylor Photo: @BH90210 on Instagram

4/7 Ian Ziering is Steve Sanders Photo: @BH90210 on Instagram



5/7 Gabrielle Carteris is Andrea Zuckerman Photo: @BH90210 on Instagram

6/7 Tori Spelling is Donna Martin Photo: @BH90210 on Instagram

7/7 The Entire Cast Of Beverly Hills 90210 Photo: @BH90210 on Instagram

How do you give back and inspire when it comes to your community? Do you donate clothes or your time like Priestly? Let us know in the comments!