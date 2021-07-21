Alicia Silverstone Hilariously Recreates Another ‘Clueless’ Scene With Son (Just Remake the Movie Already)

Alicia Silverstone debuted on TikTok with a hilarious video featuring a recreation of a classic Clueless scene alongside her son, Bear Blu. Now, she’s back again with a comic resurrection of her most famous character.

In a new TikTok video celebrating the 26th anniversary of the comedy film’s premiere, the 44-year-old actress reprised her role as ditzy rich girl Cher Horowitz. Her son played Cher’s attorney father, complete with suit coat, button-down shirt, and oversized glasses. In the scene, Cher and her dad are arguing over Cher’s silk dress, which he thinks is inappropriate.

“What’s up Daddy?” Silverstone asks at the top of the scene.

“What the hell is that?” Bear asks her in a lip-sync of original actor Dan Hendaya’s lines.

“A dress,” Silverstone says with a shrug.

“Says who?”

“Calvin Klein.”

It’s amazing how little Silverstone – and the humor in this scene – have aged. Now if only she could convince Bear to do a remake of the entire film…

Cover Photos: @aliciasilverstone (TikTok)

