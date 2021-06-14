Alicia Silverstone Reveals We’ve All Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong All Along (Turns Out We’re the Clueless Ones)
Alicia Silverstone just joined TikTok but she’s already killin’ it. First, she posted a hilarious recreation of an infamous Clueless scene featuring her son. Now, she’s dropped a truth bomb – and the entire internet is embarrassed by how clueless we’ve all been.
Inspired by the “Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as” TikTok challenge, Silverstone posted a video explaining that we’ve all been saying her name wrong, for, oh, the past 26 years.
@aliciasilverstone#stitch with @kesha & @mahoganylox : Just an FYI… it’s Ali-SEE-yuh♬ original sound – Alicia Silverstone
“My name is Ali-see-yuh… Not Alee-Sha,” the actress explains in the video, which has been liked over 1.3 million times.
Mind blown! Why she didn’t correct us all sooner we don’t know, but now that we know how to properly say her name, we swear we will never mispronounce it again – and if she keeps doing her thang on TikTok, her name will be on our lips for many years to come.
Cover Photo: Toni Anne Barson / Contributor (Getty Images)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Kim Kardashian Celebrates 225 Million Instagram Followers With Two of Those Traffic-Stopping Photos We Can’t Stop Drooling Over
Read more here.
Photo: @kimkardashian (Instagram)
2/10
‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Posts Sexy Lingerie Photos on Instagram and Now We Can’t Feel Our Legs
Read more here.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Billie Eilish Releases New Music Video Featuring All-Girl House Party, Hey We Want to Go!
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
4/10
Alicia Silverstone Joins TikTok, Recreates ‘Clueless’ Scene With Son (And We’re Officially Old)
Read more here.
Photo: @aliciasilverstone (TikTok)
-
5/10
'A Quiet Place II' Breaks Pandemic Box Office Records, Hinting People Feel Less Anxiety From Horror Films Than Actual Life
Read more here.
Photo: Paramount Pictures
6/10
Mandatory TikTok Trends: People Are Slathering an Unusual Condiment on Watermelon (And Lizzo Is Not Down With It)
Read more here.
Photo: @lizzo (TikTok)
-
7/10
Ben Affleck’s Satisfied Smirk Leaving J. Lo’s Home Is Our New Morning-After Mood Board
Read more here.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)
8/10
Meanwhile in Space: Jeff Bezos to Take First Blue Origin Flight Next Month, Earth Scrambling to Create No-Return Policy
Read more here.
Photo: @jeffbezos (Instagram)
-
9/10
‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Goes Viral For Hilarious Facial Expressions (We Don’t Even Want to Think About Her ‘O’ Face)
Read more here.
Photo: Jeopardy
10/10
Was Johnny Depp’s ‘City of Lies’ Movie Delay All Part of Elaborate Play to Cover Up LAPD Conspiracy in Notorious BIG Murder Case?
Read more here.
Photo: Saban Films