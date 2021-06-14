Alicia Silverstone Reveals We’ve All Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong All Along (Turns Out We’re the Clueless Ones)

Alicia Silverstone just joined TikTok but she’s already killin’ it. First, she posted a hilarious recreation of an infamous Clueless scene featuring her son. Now, she’s dropped a truth bomb – and the entire internet is embarrassed by how clueless we’ve all been.

Inspired by the “Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as” TikTok challenge, Silverstone posted a video explaining that we’ve all been saying her name wrong, for, oh, the past 26 years.

“My name is Ali-see-yuh… Not Alee-Sha,” the actress explains in the video, which has been liked over 1.3 million times.

Mind blown! Why she didn’t correct us all sooner we don’t know, but now that we know how to properly say her name, we swear we will never mispronounce it again – and if she keeps doing her thang on TikTok, her name will be on our lips for many years to come.

Cover Photo: Toni Anne Barson / Contributor (Getty Images)

