Mandatory TikTok Trends: Does Asparagus Really Help Cure Your Hangover?

If you’re looking for sound medical advice, TikTok is probably not the place to go. And yet, millions of people turn to the social media platform for health hacks that may or may not actually work.

One such urban myth was propagated by TikToker Louis Levanti, who claimed in a now-viral video that asparagus can help cure hangovers.

In the video, Levanti swears that eating asparagus before drinking will result in “a much better morning after” because of the amino acids, minerals, and enzymes in the bright green stalks. (We’re also guessing his theory has something to do with the fact that asparagus is a natural diuretic, so presumably, you’d pee more alcohol out?)

Before you start stuffing yourself with the admittedly tasty vegetable before a night out on the town, however, let’s look at the science. A 2009 study by the Institute of Medical Science and Jeju National University in Korea does seem to suggest that ingesting asparagus can alleviate certain “cellular toxicities,” including those that affect the liver.

But registered dietitian and nutritionist Samantha Cassetty told Today that it’s “far from proven” that asparagus can prevent or cure a hangover.

“Asparagus does have bioactive substances that in cell studies were found to have an effect on protecting your liver cells and modifying the effect of alcohol,” Cassetty said. “There is biologic plausibility to that theory; however, it is certainly not a magic bullet.”

Besides, the study in question looked at cell cultures, not real-life humans, and scientists didn’t deduce how much asparagus a person would have to eat in order to counteract the effects of alcohol.

While consuming asparagus before a big night of drinking won’t harm you (unless you have an upset stomach already), it might not help, either. You’d probably be better off drinking in moderation and/or sticking to lots of water and bland, starchy foods until your hangover wears off.

