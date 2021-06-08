Meanwhile in California: Viral TikTok Video Shows Teen Girl Wrestling Bear to Save Dogs, Add It to List of Reality Show Ideas (Video)

What would you do if your pet chihuahua suddenly picked a fight with a full-grown bear? If you said “run the other way,” you need to check out this viral TikTok of a teen girl going toe-to-toe with a mama bear.

Hailey, who goes by @tempurashrimp was minding her own business inside her Los Angeles County home when she heard her dogs yapping at something in the backyard. When she went to go check it out, she got more than she bargained for.

“I go over there to see what they’re barking at, and I’m like, that’s a funny-looking dog,” Hailey recalls with a laugh.

While it’s easy to laugh about it now, coming across a 500-pound bear with one paw on her dog was not the ideal afternoon. But with no time to second guess herself, she let pure instinct take over.

“I go over to the bear, I look it in the eyes, and the first thing I think to do is push it. Push a bear, push an apex predator, man.”

With an off-balance shove, Hailey manages to send the bear over the wall before grabbing her pups and racing inside. Guess we know what happens when two mama bears go head-to-head. (Full retreat for everyone.)

Bear sightings are not uncommon in Northeast Los Angeles. Just last month two bears were spotted strolling through the residential neighborhood of Eagle Rock, sniffing around front doors and kitchen windows. But most people who spot a bear passing by their backdoor leave well enough alone.

Not Hailey.

Hailey’s heroic actions saved her pooches from a grizzly fate, though she recommends to the millions of viewers watching her TikTok to not try this at home. Yep. We’re pretty sure everyone was already planning on that anyway.