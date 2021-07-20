Jameela Jamil Shows Off Butt-Kicking Moves For ‘She-Hulk’ Role in TikTok Video

The suspense is over. We now know who is slated to play supervillain Titania, She-Hulk’s nemesis, in the 10-episode Marvel Cinematic Universe show She-Hulk for Disney+. It’s Jameela Jamil, who you will likely recognize from The Good Place.

“I can’t believe I get to say this, but…” began her TikTok video announcement. Cue “Eye of the Tiger” and clips of the actress kicking a trainer’s butt. “Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022! #SheHulk and #AnythingIsPossibleKids” read the screen.

Jamil will join Tatiana Maslany, who stars as superhero She-Hulk, aka attorney Jennifer Walters. For the uninitiated, the story centers around Jennifer, who gets a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), which imbues her with superpowers.

We can’t wait to see these two ladies go head-to-head – and fist-to-fist – in combat.

Cover Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

