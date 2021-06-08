Mandatory Funniest TikToks of the Week 06-08-2021
If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
@washeduprockstarMy doctor figured it out. ##alcoholic ##drunktok ##guitar ##guitartok ##guitarsolo ##single ##divorced ##PerfectAsWeAre @tonyskindaweirdJust a little nut tap on the old stripper pole. ##fyp ##BestSeatInTheHouse ##strippeertiktok ##striptok ##DADMOVES ##dingdong @ashton.tries##greenscreen @relltheremedyTake my phone please! ##RellVelations ##RellTheRemedy @prettypittieindieNothing more beautifuller than you ##indieswims @advancedorthodonticsIt’s that time again cred: @dr.richardlam ##fyp ##dental ##comedy ##orthodontics ##period ##dentaloffice ##braces ##dreamteam @espnThe ending is hilarious @espnTheir dog hates trash cans, so he hits them like a linebacker in football (via therealtrashcancharlie/IG) ##dog @brick_ser##greenscreenvideo let’s get this build started ##BestSeatInTheHouse ##fyp ##katespadenyhappydance ##lego ##legotiktok ##lego_clips ##legostarwars @daynadelux##wakeup ##zonedout ##whereami ##adhd ##genx ##bangs ##carstuff ##duh @summerlp623i don’t trust it…. ##Arizonacheck ##Glendale ##ghetto